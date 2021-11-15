The Afterlife Research and Education Institute, Inc. Announces New Book Identifying Compelling Evidence of Life after Death

NORMAL, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Afterlife Research and Education Institute, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to research into the survival of consciousness after bodily death, has published the results of its five-years of research to identify the most compelling evidence of life after death. The result is the report published in the book Best Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt You Will Never Die (Greater Reality Publications, October 31, 2021).

"We focused narrowly on verified evidence from reliable sources that people whose bodies have died have communicated to people on earth who knew them well," Dr. R. Craig Hogan, president of the research organization explained. "The only evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that humans survive bodily death is communication from people whose bodies have died that is received and understood by individuals still on earth who certify without doubt that the communication is from the person they knew."

The report has links to audio recordings of people whose bodies were dead speaking through direct-voice mediums to people who knew them well; links to recordings of the deceased speaking clearly through technology such as audio recorders; accounts of sessions with materialization mediums in which people materialized in their recognizable bodies, spoke personal messages to people in the sessions who knew them, and even touched or embraced them; court testimony that individuals whose bodies were dead materialized and spoke about personal affairs to the witnesses under oath; descriptions of cases by state-licensed grief psychotherapists who regularly put people into a state of mind in which they communicate with the people for whom they are grieving resulting in immediate reduction of their grief; accounts by people in a hypnotic state during which they communicated with loved ones who had died and learned things they could not have known; and spontaneous bodily appearances and words spoken by dead people to highly credible witnesses who knew them.

The evidence, links to audio recordings, photographs, and testimonies are in the report, Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt You Will Never Die available on Amazon.com.

"This comprehensive body of evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that we live on after the body dies and that people are able to return to earth to communicate with individuals who knew them," Hogan explains.

The Afterlife Research and Education Institute, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2016 to identify the best evidence for the survival of consciousness, teach people we live on after bodily death, and educate people about what the life after this life is like.

