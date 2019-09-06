The Aga Khan Foundation Dallas raised funds and awareness at a Social Action Soirée that addressed the critical need to break the cycle of poverty through education.

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherina Ebrahim, McKinsey & Company/National Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board/BA Barnard College, Columbia University/Masters Wharton; Nageeb Sumar, Vice President, Philanthropic Strategies, Fidelity Charitable; Karishma Bhagani, alumnus of the Aga Khan Academies and NYU Tisch; and Joshua Abuto, alumnus of the Aga Khan Academies spoke at a gala evening focused on the Foundation's pioneering work in providing education, training, and financial support for women and girls across Africa and Asia.

Speaker Bhagani told of her inspirational journey from Mombasa, Kenya, to NYU, while Speaker Abuto spoke of the need for individual giving. The room responded, and the event raised over $150,000 by over 300 young professionals who continue to support educational programs run by the Foundation and its partner agencies. A key factor in breaking the cycle of poverty is access to quality education. The Aga Khan Foundation is especially proud of its longstanding work to educate girls and women in some of the world's poorest and most marginalized communities—from improving access to primary school for young girls to supporting female entrepreneurs.

The event took place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas.

The Aga Khan Foundation is different. We provide more than just goods or services. For 50 years, we have worked in some of the most remote, hard-to-reach parts of Asia and Africa. We partner with communities to improve quality of life for decades and generations. As a member of the Aga Khan Development Network, one of the world's leading poverty solutions networks, we make long-term investments, from early childhood programs to universities that benefit 2 million students every year. We build hospitals and schools, to make sure everyone has access to world-class institutions. We work with people to serve their community and build their local economy. Our work impacts tens of millions in over 30 countries every year.

How are we able to do this? Through partnerships with businesses, local organizations, and governments. We make economic, cultural, and social investments to sustainably build these large, long-term commitments to people.

SOURCE Aga Khan Foundation