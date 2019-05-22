'The Age of Decadence' Award Winning Fashion Art Photography Exhibition by Romina Ressia at HOFA Gallery, London

The compositional and stylistic aesthetic of Romina Ressia's works show the combined influence of her training in fashion photography, fine art and art direction. Masterful use of luxurious textures and impeccably structured scenes, captured with artful focus on the women who pose for her, have attracted top fashion magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair to both feature and commission her works. Her art, which often subverts received notions of feminine beauty, celebrates beauty devoid of the artifice, and for this reason, is also considered a refreshing approach to fashion photography.

Beyond aesthetics and style, Romina Ressia's art is relevant and conversational. They are essentially artistic social commentaries whose thematic and compositional depth make for an entertaining visual experience. The renaissance-inspired palettes and textures which loom large in her works are often strikingly interrupted by objects of modernity, forcing through constructed dissonance, a re-examination of the extent to which the role and perceptions of women have really evolved in present times.

The upcoming solo exhibition in June is an unmissable opportunity to experience Romina Ressia's best works in London and get a sense of why she is fast becoming one of the most influential conceptual photographers of our time.

'The Age of Decadence' the new solo exhibition by Romina Ressia is launching at HOFA Gallery, Mayfair on Wednesday 5 June until Wednesday 19 June, 2019. The exhibition is free to attend, but private press viewings can be booked for Wednesday June 5 from 10am until 5pm, with the VIP reception starting at 6.30pm (by invitation only).

