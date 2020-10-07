The Age of Superpowered Mortgage Lenders Begins Now

Until now, the most valuable information to lenders and their loan officers was trapped in an unmanageable labyrinth of systems, various software applications, and outdated technology. But those days are over.

Meet Mobility Market Intelligence, the technology solution to end all others.

Mobility MI gives lenders and their loan officers the ability to see straight through the clutter and noise of market information and supercharge their business in ways never seen before.

Mobility MI, created by Mobility Market Intelligence, provides lenders a truly unprecedented amount of market information right at their fingertips. Mobility MI marries comprehensive real estate production data with robust mortgage data on properties in the vast majority of the country, providing lenders with groundbreaking data they've never been able to access before.

For decades, lenders have been flying blind when it comes to figuring out which real estate agents are doing the most business. Is that agent a part-timer or the next star of Million Dollar Listing? Now, the lender can know, instantly.

Mobility MI users can easily and instantly see details about lenders, loan officers, real estate agents, or even individual transactions from every angle.

Mobility MI brings all the market intelligence an LO could ever need into one easy-to-use dashboard. And it's mobile friendly! Best of all, it costs a mere fraction of what other programs cost.

Here's just a sample of the amazing features Mobility MI offers lenders:

Market Intelligence – Easily access real estate agent and lender production data on a national, state, county, or local level

Agent Wallet Share – Breaks down transaction data by lender, branch, and/or loan officers, showing which real estate agents they get business from and where those real estate agents' other business is going

Property Monitor – Keep tabs on past clients and notifies LO if client lists their home for sale

CRM Push – Pushes potential real estate agent partners or LO recruits found using Mobility MI into CRM of choice to start contact campaigns

With Mobility MI, you can see the sales data on every real estate agent in your area with just a few clicks.

Do you want to know which lender each agent is working with? Want to be notified when a real estate agent gets a new listing? Want to know the top real estate agent in your county? Want an alert when a client lists their house for sale? Want to see every real estate brokerage in a particular area and their volume and all their agents and all their agents' sales data? All from your phone?

Done. With Mobility MI.

Mobility MI doesn't just arm lenders with more real estate information than they've ever had before. It also helps lenders recruit their next rock star LO. With Mobility MI, lenders see details about a loan officer, the company they work for, and which real estate transactions they closed with which real estate agent. That allows lenders to target the right LO's based on their loan volume, loan types, areas and their real estate agent and/or builder relationships.

Mobility MI is already in use by many of the nation's top lenders. "Mobility MI gives lenders power like they've never had before," said New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo, whose company is using Mobility MI to boost its business. "There is so much information about who is doing what business with whom in both real estate and lending. It allows you to get forensic with both your recruiting for new LOs and for the LOs themselves when it comes to targeting the most appropriate real estate partners."

Mobility MI really is the one real estate software solution to rule them all.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit MobilityMI.com.

About Mobility Market Intelligence

Mobility Market Intelligence is a market leader in real estate technology. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, Mobility MI, provides mountains of actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, title companies, and others in the real estate industry. Mobility MI is currently used by nearly 200 lenders, including 17 of the top 25 independent mortgage bankers in the country.

