The Agency Nashville Launches Innovative Office Space on Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agency Nashville is excited to announce the launch of its innovative office space on Music Row. This chic office, located at 1009 17th Ave S in Nashville, TN, is not your ordinary real estate office. With an all-day café featuring a Realtor® lounge and adjustable workstations, The Agency Nashville offers a high-end open work environment for its agents.

Amy Doyle & Scott Coggins, Owners & Managing Partners of The Agency Nashville.

But that's not all. Agents at The Agency Nashville also have access to impressive building amenities, including a 50-person conference and technology room, a private gym with resort-style locker rooms, and an outdoor sky deck for hosting client appreciation events. This new office truly embodies the luxury and sophistication that The Agency Nashville represents.

Amy Doyle and Scott Coggins, the Managing Partners of The Agency Nashville, are thrilled about the new office space. According to Amy, "The buildout and move to this amazing location has taken a long time, but it was well worth the wait." Echoing her sentiments, Scott added, "The location cannot be beat. We are right on the path of all the tour buses cruising through Nashville, and many people stop to take pictures of our office based on the success of the Buying Beverly Hills show on Netflix."

The Agency Nashville invites you to visit their website for more information on their services. As an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage, The Agency Nashville represents clients worldwide in a wide range of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing, and vacation rentals. Unlike traditional brokerage models, The Agency Nashville takes a collaborative approach to business, fostering a culture of partnership where clients and listings are represented in a unified environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations, and cutting-edge technology divisions.

With over $72 billion in real estate transactions since 2011, The Agency has become one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world, with over 115 offices in 12 countries and counting. In case you missed it, you can catch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap that showcases the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

About The Agency Nashville

