The Agile Entrepreneur Ramesh Dontha's New Book 'The 60 Minute Startup' Launches from Amazon's Hot Releases List on Nov 7th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Host of the The Agile Entrepreneur Podcast, Ramesh Dontha, has just released his new book The 60 Minute Startup which has been trending on Amazon's Hot New Releases list. Ramesh Dontha is a serial entrepreneur who has built multiple businesses on multiple continents and an expert on agile startups and early stage growth.

The 60 Minute Startup is a step-by-step blueprint that teaches anyone how to build a sustainable business in thirty days or less. Mr. Dontha was inspired to publish the book from his past entrepreneurial experiences which involved great mental, emotional, and financial difficulty in building his first startup. Afterward he sought out a more efficient method to build sustainable businesses. He discovered 'Agile Methodology' which is the same intuitive approach to early stage growth that built Uber, Instagram, and Airbnb. Agile Methodology which makes it possible to build a business in only one hour per day and acquire your first paying customer in thirty days or less.

Self-published author Ramesh Dontha released the statement, "The book identifies the fifteen critical tasks that it takes to build a sustainable business and outlines each step needed to be taken on a daily basis for the first thirty days."

He explains Agile Methodology in further detail in the video below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnC4ZjDnA6o

The book also contains business plan and sales templates from other successful entrepreneurs and experts who have achieved sustainable, high-level growth in their niches.

Actor-entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and branding expert Rio Rocket, who has been recently featured in publications such as SUCCESS magazine, Authority magazine, and Ariana Huffington's Thrive Global made the statement, "When Mr. Dontha first reached out to me with the idea, I was ecstatic about the thought of being able to give back to aspiring entrepreneurs, some of my most successful sales templates. The same pitches, bids, offers, and emails that built my branding and marketing business. I'm hoping they are also greatly inspired by my story."

Adventure-thriller novelist Joshua Lisec of The Entrepreneurs Wordsmith LLC contributed his phenomenal Other People Audiences (OPA Strategy). The strategy, which rapidly netted him $9,400, built his highly successful book ghostwriting company. His storytelling methods have taken readers on extraordinary quests throughout many volumes of published material.

Readers can download a free chapter on his website at RameshDontha.com.

About The Author:

Ramesh Dontha has worked as a Senior Director in a Fortune 25 company and Managing Partner/Editor-In-Chief at Digital Transformation Pro. Ramesh is the host of The Agile Entrepreneur Podcast which offers weekly interviews, strategy, and advice for building and maintaining a successful business from the ground up.

