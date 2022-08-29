The Agiloft Summit: The Premier Contract Management Industry Event Returns in January 2023 to Las Vegas

Event brings together legal, procurement, and sales contract management executives from leading industries worldwide for networking and industry education

Thought provoking sessions will focus on industry trends, best practices, and technology from top industry analysts, thought leaders, customers, and Agiloft executives

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), today announced the return of The Agiloft Summit, the premier customer contact management industry event, scheduled for January 24-26, 2023, in Las Vegas at the newly opened Virgin Hotel. With a theme of "Limitless," this ground-breaking contract management summit is a world stage for the contract glitterati to gather to advance the profession and share best practices on shattering expectations for what contract professionals can do to enhance the future of their operations.

"In 2019, The Agiloft Summit put a stake in the ground both for Agiloft and the CLM industry, and we're thrilled to bring back our customer, prospect, and partner event. It's bigger, bolder, and truly where the industry gathers to advance the profession," said Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin. "The CLM market has continued to explode in growth as companies worldwide realize CLM saves an average of 9.2% of revenue a year by optimizing contract performance and making it easy for the data formerly trapped in contracts to flow throughout organizations where it can truly help businesses grow."

At the three-day event, attendees will not only be able to attend sessions with the world's top contract analysts, contract management thought leaders, and Agiloft executives, but also share best practices with leading contract professionals from legal, sales, and procurement. Also, day one of the Agiloft Summit will mark the return of Agiloft University LIVE, providing one-on-one and classroom training on CLM technology best practices.

News of the upcoming Agiloft Summit comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including the expansion of its leadership team with high-growth tech veterans CMO Kerry Desberg, CTO John Pechacek, and General Counsel Laura Richardson. The company also recently announced the Agiloft Connected Experiences Platform, the industry's most powerful integration platform that offers unparalleled ability for users to manage contracts in the tools they want, flow contract data to the systems they need, and connect easily to their organizations' centralized governance systems.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

