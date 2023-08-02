The Agricultural Films Market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2022 to 2027|Need to improve the quality of silage to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural films market is expected to grow by USD 4,252.46 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing adoption of biodegradable mulch films is a major trend in the market. Agricultural films increase crop yields by maintaining soil temperature, reducing moisture, and controlling weed growth. Disposal of polyethylene agricultural films leads to soil and water contamination. The dumped waste can pose a serious threat to microbial, fish, and mammalian life. Furthermore, due to the difficulty of disposing of agricultural films, farmers are turning to eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable mulch films. Biodegradable mulch films not only reduce disposal issues but decompose in the field after felling. Hence, the adoption of biodegradable mulch films is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural films market report covers the following areas:

Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Agricultural films Market is segmented as below:

Type

LLDPE



LDPE



Reclaim



HDPE



Others

Application

Mulch Films



Greenhouse Films



Silage Films

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the LLDPE segment will be significant during the forecast period. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) is a soft, flexible material with an opaque appearance that exhibits higher impact strength, tensile strength, puncture resistance, and elongation as compared to LDPE. The packaging industry mostly uses LLDPE packaging films. Due to its strength and durability, it is also commonly used in grocery bags, garbage bags, and shrink wrap. Additionally, LLDPE water tanks are UV stabilized and corrosion resistant, as well as lightweight and easy to carry, making them ideal for outdoor use. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ab Rani Plast Oy, Achilles Corp., AL PACK Enterprises Ltd., Armando Alvarez Group, Barbier Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Dow Chemical Co., Essen Multipack Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Industrial Development Co. sal, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Polypak Packaging Corp., RKW SE, SHANDONG LONGXING PLASTIC FILM TECHNOLOGY CORP. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., and C.I. TAKIRON Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Ab Rani Plast Oy- The company offers agricultural films such as silage films, bale wrap, and silage bags.

The company offers agricultural films such as silage films, bale wrap, and silage bags. Achilles Corp. - The company offers agricultural films such as Seiten, vinyl film, and agricultural polyolefin PO film .

The company offers agricultural films such as Seiten, vinyl film, and agricultural polyolefin PO film AL PACK Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers agricultural films such as custom-made poly bags and fishery films.

Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The need to improve the quality of silage is a key factor driving market growth. Silage is a high-moisture stored fodder used to feed livestock. This is essential during the dry season when nutrient levels and availability of natural pasture are insufficient to feed livestock. Also, if the silage is not stored well, it may become too wet, such as during the rainy season, to cause poor fermentation and leaks. Agricultural films are used to cover silage to prevent poor fermentation and high moisture levels in the feed. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The decline in the use of silage films is a significant challenge in the agricultural films market. Food consumption habits have changed in many countries as incomes have increased due to urbanization. For example, the Dutch government has developed a plan to reduce dairy farming to combat rising phosphate levels in groundwater. Forage is preserved in silage film, which prevents moisture and UV rays from penetrating the film, preventing the forage from getting wet and dry and extending the life of the forage. Fewer livestock means less need for fodder storage and, consequently less silage use by farmers. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Agricultural Films Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural films market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the agricultural films market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural films market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural films market vendors.

Agricultural Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,252.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ab Rani Plast Oy, Achilles Corp., AL PACK Enterprises Ltd., Armando Alvarez Group, Barbier Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Dow Chemical Co., Essen Multipack Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Industrial Development Co. sal, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Polypak Packaging Corp., RKW SE, SHANDONG LONGXING PLASTIC FILM TECHNOLOGY CORP. LTD., KURARAY Co. Ltd., and C.I. TAKIRON Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

