The agricultural machinery market in Germany to grow by USD 679.51 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing farm mechanization is notably driving the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural machinery market in Germany is expected to increase by USD 679.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany 2022-2026

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany - Company Landscape

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany- Market Dynamics

Key Driver & Challenge - One of the key factors driving growth in the agricultural machinery market in Germany is increasing farm mechanization.

The high costs of agricultural machinery will be a major challenge for the agricultural machinery market in Germany during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The advent of digitalization and connected technology in the Agriculture Sector is another factor supporting the agricultural machinery market share growth in Germany. Sensors and other vehicles built into robots and drones are used in many artificial intelligence applications in agriculture, such as irrigation, weeding, and spraying. These technologies avoid the excessive use of water, pesticides, and herbicides, maintain soil fertility, contribute to the efficient use of labor, increase productivity, and improve quality. AI-based technologies help improve efficiency in every sector and manage the problems faced by many businesses, including different areas of the agricultural industry, such as crop yield, irrigation, etc. The digitization of the agriculture sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany- Company Profiles

The agricultural machinery market in Germany report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF Spa, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is segmentation in Germany by type (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and business (OEM and aftersales).

The agricultural machinery market size growth in Germany by the tractors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several suppliers are also focusing on cooperation to optimize and automate agricultural production. For example, in March 2021, Yanmar entered into a principal agency agreement with Wassenberg GmbH, a small machinery and tractors company, for the sale and maintenance of the YANMAR YT and SA 22-60 HP series of small tractors in India. The move will expand Yanmar's agricultural operations in Germany, providing the company's tractors, services, and spare parts through Wassenberg as well as Yanmar's existing dealer network. Such partnerships can have a positive impact on segment growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Bussiness

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

