The Agriculture Equipment Market in China 2014-2019, Forecast to 2025 - Government Agricultural Policies Boost the Market

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Agriculture Equipment Market & Sales Volume, Mergers & Acquisitions, Recent Trends, Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's agriculture equipment market is valued at around US$28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach nearly US$50 Billion by 2025.

China has always attached great importance to agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, as agriculture is the primary industry of the national economy. In 2004, China entered a new era in its approach to agricultural policy, as it began to subsidize rather than tax agriculture. As a result, since 2004, China's agricultural market has maintained its growth momentum both for production and sale volume.

The government has reiterated its commitment to support agriculture and increase the allocation of funds for the development of the rural economy. This has led to a continuous rise in the income level of farmers, increasing their ability to buy agriculture equipment.

China's agricultural equipment industry is characterized by a large number of mostly unspecialized manufacturers producing low technology machinery.

The country has over 2,500 agricultural equipment manufacturers, mainly concentrated in Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, and Zhejiang provinces, but due to the lack of resources like human capital, funding and the infrastructure necessary to develop sophisticated farming machines, China still relies heavily on foreign imports for high-tech farming machinery.

According to the China Agricultural Machinery Distribution Association (CAMDA), the top five domestic manufacturers accounted for less than 25 percent of the market.

Key Highlights

China's small tractor sales have been continuously declining since 2011.

The agricultural mechanization rate of China exceeded 66% in 2017 and is expected to surpass 70% at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period.

The central government has spent more than 200 Billion Yuan ( US$ 29 Billion ) on farm equipment subsidies.

( ) on farm equipment subsidies. Starting in 2019, all agricultural machinery in China will be eligible for government subsidies regardless of country of origin.

will be eligible for government subsidies regardless of country of origin. China Agriculture Equipment Market - Segment Analysis

In terms of value, China agriculture equipment market is dominated by large & medium sized tractors.

In volume terms, small tractors, because they are more affordable and practical for the average farming household, will continue to lead the market.

Harvesting machinery captured the second highest share of the China agriculture equipment sales volume.

China's small tractor market has been continuously declining since 2011.

Trans-Planter machinery captured the smallest share of the total China agriculture equipment market.

Harvesting capability is an issue among farmers, they prefer one machine that can harvest multiple crops, but most of the models making their way to market are specific to one crop.

Combine harvesting machines are one of the most expensive types of agricultural equipment in China with the average unit price of around US$ 19,000 .

with the average unit price of around . Combine harvesting machinery market is dominated by rice combine harvesters.

Mechanization is most advanced for wheat, reaching 82% for seeding and 92% for harvesting.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. China Agriculture Equipment Market, Sales Volume and Forecast (2014 - 2025)

2.1 China Agriculture Equipment Market and Forecast

2.2 China Agriculture Equipment Sales Volume and Forecast



3. China Agriculture Equipment Market and Sales Volume Share Analysis (2014 - 2025)

3.1 China Agriculture Equipment Market Share - Segment Analysis

3.2 China Agriculture Equipment Sales Volume Share - Segment Analysis

3.3 China Agriculture Equipment Harvesting Machinery Market Share - By Types

3.4 China Agriculture Equipment Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume Share - By Types

3.5 China Agriculture Equipment Combine Harvesting Machinery Market Share - By Types



4. China Agriculture Equipment Market, Sales Volume and Forecast - Segment Analysis (2014 - 2025)

4.1 China Large & Medium Tractor Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.1.1 China Large & Medium Tractor Market and Forecast

4.1.2 China Large & Medium Tractor Sales Volume and Forecast

4.2 China Small Tractor Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.2.1 China Small Tractor Market and Forecast

4.2.2 China Small Tractor Sales Volume and Forecast

4.3 China Large & Medium Towing Farm Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.3.1 China Large & Medium Towing Farm Machinery Market and Forecast

4.3.2 China Large & Medium Towing Farm Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

4.4 China Motorized Threshing Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.4.1 China Motorized Threshing Machinery Market and Forecast

4.4.2 China Motorized Threshing Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

4.5 China Trans-Planter Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.5.1 China Trans-Planter Machinery Market and Forecast

4.5.2 China Trans-Planter Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

4.6 China Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

4.6.1 China Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

4.6.2 China Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast



5. China Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast - By Type (2014 - 2025)

5.1 Single Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

5.1.1 Single Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

5.1.2 Single Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

5.2 Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

5.2.1 Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

5.2.2 Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast



6. China Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast - By Type (2014 - 2025)

6.1 China Rice Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

6.1.1 China Rice Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

6.1.2 China Rice Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

6.2 China Wheat Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

6.2.1 China Wheat Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

6.2.2 China Wheat Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

6.3 China Corn Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

6.3.1 China Corn Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

6.3.2 China Corn Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast

6.4 China Other Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Sales Volume Forecast

6.4.1 China Other Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast

6.4.2 China Other Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast



7. Agriculture Industry - Major Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1 2019

7.2 2018

7.3 2017



8. China Agriculture Equipment Market - Key Company Profiles

8.1 John Deere

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 John Deere Strategy

8.1.3 Initiatives / Recent Developments

8.2 AGCO Corporation

8.3 CLAAS KGaA

8.4 First Tractor Company Limited

8.5 Kubota Corporation



9. China Agriculture Equipment Market - Growth Drivers

9.1 Government Agricultural Policies Boosts China Agriculture Equipment Market

9.2 Increasing Adoption of Latest Technology in Agricultural Equipment & Growing Population Drives Market Growth



10. China Agriculture Equipment Market - Challenges

10.1 Heavy Dependency on Foreign Imports for High-Tech Farming Machinery

10.2 Expropriation of Farmland for Urban Construction, High Cost & Large Replacement Cycle of Agriculture Equipment

10.3 Concerns for Theft of Intellectual Property



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9ldl9/the_agriculture?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

