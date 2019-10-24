DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring and Smart Greenhouse), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agriculture IoT Market is Expected to Grow from USD 12.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024.



A few key factors driving the growth of this market are rising demand for agricultural production owing to increasing population, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by farmers and growers, and focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection to improve farming efficiency.



The advent of advanced technologies such as guidance systems, variable rate technology, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and remote sensing has transformed the agriculture industry into a technologically intense and data-rich industry.



Smart agriculture technologies assist in increasing profitability, improving sustainability, protecting the environment, and minimizing the consumption of resources such as water, fertilizers, and energy. IoT is implemented in various applications, including precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouse, and precision forestry.



