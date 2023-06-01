The AI Apocalypse Is Here - - What Will Stop AI from Destroying Us?

OvalPixel's Blockchain-Powered AI Trivia Game Could Help Stop the AI Apocalypse

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OvalPixel , an AI gaming company, believes that developing entertaining and beneficial AI applications with blockchain technology is the key to ensure the safe development of artificial intelligence. Their recently launched AI-powered trivia game astounds players with its knowledge and wit. It is an example of how AI can be built and applied safely and for the enjoyment and education of humans.

Is AI humanity's next greatest hope, or will it destroy us all?

What can we do to ensure that AI becomes our utopia and not our dystopia from hell?

Fun and Trivia Games, says the OvalPixel team.

"There are doomsday scenarios that predict advanced AI systems could become an existential threat to humanity if misaligned and uncontrolled. We believe the solution is to focus AI development on interactive systems that provide value to people in a safe, ethical way," said George Egbuonu, CEO and founder of OvalPixel. As the popular meme goes: "AI is not going to take over your job but someone using AI will."

Egbuonu may be onto something. OvalPixel's new AI trivia game is powered by the same technologies that could enable super intelligent machines—but applied in a way that's safe, ethical, and fun. The blockchain-based game generates endless trivia questions on any topic, giving players an endless fountain of knowledge and rewarding them for getting smarter. A game for the family that adds value, knowledge and wisdom while providing entertainment and fun.

"We put safety and ethics at the forefront of our AI design. Our goal is to develop AI that enhances and improves human life, not endangers it," said Egbuonu. "OvalPixel is a glimpse into the future where people can enjoy and benefit from AI without fear of unintended consequences."

OvalPixel's mission is to develop AI technologies that are safe, ethical, and bring fun and utility to as many people as possible. They believe that advanced AI can be developed and applied in a way that represents the best of human innovation and that avoids potential issues with uncontrolled artificial general intelligence.

Users can play against the AI, win crypto tokens, and redeem them for cash, all thanks to OvalPixel's partnership with the Banana Crystal payment network .

Innovations in gaming often spread to transform society as a whole. If OvalPixel succeeds, their approach to developing and applying AI could shape a future with technology that enhances human progress rather than diminishes it. The future of AI and its impact on humanity may depend on following in OvalPixel's footsteps.

Visit https://ovalpixel.com/ to play against the AI, win crypto, and potentially help save humanity! Our fate could be in your hands.

About OvalPixel

OvalPixel provides a Play to Earn Blockchain-Powered AI Trivia & Quiz Game.

The AI game generates new trivia multiple choice questions and answers on any topic on-demand so players are always challenged and expanding their knowledge.

Players can play with ease and win OPAIG blockchain tokens and redeem them for digital dollars. All thanks to the underlying integration with the Banana Crystal payment network.

Visit https://ovalpixel.com/

