The AI-based digital pathology market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 8.3%, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by continuous innovation within pathology subdomains to improve care delivery paradigms across clinical practices, and active R&D efforts undertaken by industry stakeholders, the AI-based digital pathology market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "AI-based Digital Pathology Market, 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The use of technical advancements to automate and digitize medical operations is expanding, in conjugation with the continuously growing need for pathology services. These innovations have recently expedited clinical diagnosis and research, as well as improved patient outcomes. Given the rise in popularity and demand for such services in the healthcare and research sectors, as well as the ongoing efforts of AI-powered digital pathology providers to enhance their respective portfolios, this market is expected to grow at a steady pace, till 2035.

Key Market Insights

Presently, close to 80 players are actively providing AI-based digital pathology services

More than 45% of the players are located in North America. Within North America, 85% of the AI-based digital pathology providers are based in the US. Further, the domain primarily features the presence of small companies (less than 50 employees), which constitute over 45% of the overall share.

More than 60% of companies provide whole slide imaging and laboratory information systems

Majority (70%) of the players are providing whole slide imaging for research applications. Additionally, over 20% of such players are offering the aforementioned service for diagnostic applications. Further, 72% of the players are providing laboratory information systems for research purposes.

~75% AI-based digital pathology providers are offering their services to research institutes

Close to 60 companies are offering services to research institutes. Further, 48 companies are providing its services to laboratories / diagnostic institutions. It is worth highlighting that close to 30 AI-based digital pathology providers are offering their services to hospitals / healthcare institutions.

Over 35% players are offering AI-based digital pathology services for detection of breast cancer

More than 50% of players are offering Ki67 assay. Among other target disease indications, Ki67 is primarily used to detect breast cancer. Further, close to 25% of players are offering AI-based digital pathology services to detect prostate cancer.

USD 1.7+ billion has been invested across different funding rounds, between 2016 and 2022

Companies involved in offering AI-based digital pathology services have raised more than USD 900 million through venture capital rounds, which represents 55% of the total capital raised in this market between 2016 to 2022. Further, close to 15% of investments have been raised via seed rounds.

Global demand for AI-based digital pathology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, during 2022-2035

In 2035, more than 45% of the overall demand for AI-based digital pathology services is anticipated to be driven by research institutes. Furthermore, it is projected that North America (43%) will drive a majority share of the global demand for AI-based digital pathology services.

The market in Middle East and North Africa is anticipated to grow at a faster pace (14.1%), till 2035

Considering the anticipated notable increase in demand for AI-based digital pathology services, over the coming years, this billion-dollar market is expected to be well distributed across key segments. Services focused on research applications are expected to capture close to 50% of the market share by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in offering AI-based digital pathology in the healthcare domain?

Which geographies emerged as key hubs for AI-based digital pathology providers?

Which types of end-users are primarily employing AI in digital pathology in their regular workflow?

What type of funding initiatives are most commonly being reported by stakeholders in this domain?

What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players to enter the AI-based digital pathology market?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the AI-based digital pathology market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

The financial opportunity within the AI-based digital pathology market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Neural Network

Artificial Neural Network



Convolutional Neural Network



Fully Convolutional Network



Recurrent Neural Network



Other Neural Networks

Type of Assay

ER Assay



HER2 Assay



Ki67 Assay



PD-L1 Assay



PR Assay



Other Assays

End-user

Academic Institutions



Hospitals / Healthcare Institutions



Laboratories / Diagnostic Institutions



Research Institutes



Other End-users

Area of Application

Diagnostics



Research



Other Areas of Application

Target Disease Indication

Breast Cancer



Colorectal Cancer



Cervical Cancer



Gastrointestinal Cancer



Lung Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Other Indications

Key Geographies

North America



Europe



Asia



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

and

Rest of the World

Key Countries

US



Canada



UK



Germany



Spain



Italy



France



China



Japan



South Korea



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



Australia

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, AI-based digital pathology is increasingly being recognized in the healthcare industry. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Joe Yeh (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, aetherAI)

(Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, aetherAI) Suraj Bramhane (Laboratory Director and Chief Pathologist, Clinitech Laboratory)

Savvas Damaskinos (Vice President, Research and Technology, Huron Digital Pathology)

(Vice President, Research and Technology, Huron Digital Pathology) Anil Berger (Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mindpeak)

Scott Wallace (Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Pramana)

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company and recent developments related to its AI-based digital pathology offerings:

PathAI

Paige

Akoya Biosciences

PROSCIA

Visiopharm

Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Aiforia Technologies

Indica Labs

Ibex Medical Analytics

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/ai-based-digital-pathology-market.html or email [email protected]

