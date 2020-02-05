The AI Chipsets in IoT Industry 2020-2025: Vendor Ecosystem, Strategies, R&D, Deployment, Recommendations and Market Outlook

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets in IoT Market by Hardware, Device, Thing Type, Deployment, and Sector 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the AI chipset market for support of IoT devices, applications, and networks including the AI chipset vendor ecosystem, strategies, R&D, deployment, and market outlook for 2020 through 2025. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.



AI technology is permeating almost every sector of the global economy with diverse sets of use cases and applications. AI chipset technology is evolving with many vendors aggressively working towards improving data processing capability as well as energy efficiency and other key factors. AI chipset-enabled networks of devices and systems will drive substantial change in industrial and workplace environments.



It is predicted that nearly 72% of the enterprises will be deploying AI solution within the enterprise physical facility or application system by 2025. Chipsets will track user location, choice and preference, surrounding environment, machine behavior, and many other data patterns to generate actionable insights and tailored recommendations for each customer.



Many important functions, such as connect, collect, and compute, will be powered by the performance of AI chipsets. AI chipsets provide the ability of learning from both users and the environment without the need to utilize explicitly programmed algorithm. AI chipsets are able to detect hidden patterns in new data and perform actions with customized approaches based on specific situations. AI chipsets will allow devices and systems to better understand the surrounding environment and user preferences to optimally execute specific functions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Overview

3. AI Chipsets Introduction

3.1 AI Chipsets

3.1.1 Chipset Components

3.1.2 General Purpose Applications

3.2 AI Systems

3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis

3.4 AI Investments

3.5 Competitive Market

4. Technologies, Solutions, and Markets

4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products

4.2 AI Technology

4.2.1 Machine Learning

4.2.2 Machine Learning APIs

4.2.3 Deep Machine Learning

4.2.4 Natural Language Processing

4.2.5 Computer Vision

4.2.6 Voice Recognition

4.2.7 Context Awareness Computing

4.2.8 Neural Networks

4.2.9 Facial Recognition

4.3 Deployment Platforms

4.4 IoT Sector

4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals

4.6 Regional Markets

4.7 Value Chain

5. Company Analysis

5.1 NVidia Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Baidu Inc.

5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.10 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)

5.11 Apple Inc.

5.12 Amazon Inc. (AWS)

5.13 SK Telecom

5.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.15 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.17 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.18 XILINX Inc.

5.19 Micron Technology

5.20 AIBrain Inc.

5.21 General Vision Inc.

5.22 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.23 Graphcore

5.24 Analog Devices Inc.

5.25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

5.26 Rohm Semiconductor

5.27 Semtech Corporation

5.28 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.29 STMicroelectronics

5.30 MediaTek Inc.

5.31 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.32 ZTE Corporation

5.33 NEC Corporation

5.34 Broadcom Corporation

5.35 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

5.36 Toshiba Corporation

5.37 Adapteva Inc.

5.38 Applied Materials Inc.

5.39 Bitmain Technologies Inc.

5.40 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

5.41 DeePhi Tech

5.42 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

5.43 Horizon Robotics

5.44 Mythic

5.45 Tenstorrent Inc.

5.46 Wave Computing

5.47 Mellanox Technologies

5.48 Koniku

5.49 Numenta Inc.

5.50 Imagination Technologies Limited

5.51 Synopsys Inc.

5.52 SenseTime

5.53 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5.54 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

5.55 Rockchip

5.56 VeriSilicon Limited

5.57 Knuedge Inc.

5.58 KRTKL Inc.

5.59 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.60 SK Hynix Inc.

5.61 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

5.62 Alphabet (Google)

5.63 Thinci

5.64 LG Corporation

5.65 SambaNova Systems

5.66 Groq

5.67 Kalray

5.68 Facebook

5.69 Almotive

5.70 AnotherBrain

5.71 BrainChip Holdings

5.72 Cerebras Systems

5.73 Chipintelli

5.74 Tesla (DeepScale)

5.75 Kneron

5.76 NovuMind

5.77 ThinkForce

5.78 Vathys

5.79 Nervana Systems

5.80 Barefoot Networks

5.81 Alibaba Group

5.82 Megvii

5.83 HPE

5.84 Dell EMC

5.85 Western Digital

5.86 Habana

5.87 Nokia

6. AI Chipsets in IoT Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

6.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2020-2025

6.2 AI Chipsets in IoT 2020-2025

6.2.1 AI Chipset Market in IoT by Hardware, Software, and Services 2020-2025

6.2.2 Market in IoT by Deployment Platform 2020-2025

6.2.3 Market in IoT by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government 2020-2025

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

8. Appendix: Additional AI Chipsets in IoT Forecasts

8.1 IoT Devices

8.2 IoT Things/Objects

8.3 IoT Semiconductor Types



