The AI Computing Trend Drives Demand for Boards and High-Performance Computing DFI is Cautiously Optimistic About Performance in the First Half of the Year

TAIPEI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, held an online investor conference on March 13 to explain that in the first half of 2023, DFI Embedded (embedded business) benefited from reduced material shortages and strong market demand. DFI expects to perform better than in the same period last year, and quarterly growth is predicted. Looking ahead to the first half of 2023, although industry growth has slowed due to global economic factors and inventory adjustments, DFI is cautiously optimistic about the market due to strong global infrastructure demands and the increasing need for AI computing.

DFI Vice Chairman Michael Lee (left) and President Alexander Su (right).

DFI's revenue, gross operating profit, and operating profit last year grew simultaneously, with revenue and gross profit reaching record highs. Consolidated revenue for the year was NT$16.190 billion, representing an annual increase of 22%. Gross operating profit was NT$3.282 billion, representing a yearly increase of 29%. Operating profit was NT$731 million, representing an annual increase of 39%.

The second half of 2022 met the projections for the period. Overall operating indicators performed better than in the year's first half. Net profit after tax in 2022 was NT$597 million. Net profit attributable to the parent company was NT$528 million. Earnings per share (EPS) reached NT$4.61. Although there was a decrease compared to the previous year, the main reason is that the non-industry profit injection from selling the Xizhi factory land in 2021 increased the base period. Judging from the current orders, DFI Embedded has a chance of performing better in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

Looking towards the future, DFI Vice Chairman Michael Lee stated, with the demand for new infrastructure, energy transformations, and automation, DFI's orders may increase month by month. With the trend of generative AI computing started by ChatGPT recently, the demand for software and hardware is increasing. In response, DFI has an advantage due to its long-term investments in embedded boards, network security, industrial automation, and high-performance computing.

Alexander Su, President of DFI, stated that due to improving material shortages and strong demand, DFI Embedded's performance is expected to improve in 1H 2023 compared to the same period last year.

For more information, please visit https://www.dfi.com/, LinkedIn, or contact us.

Contact

Melanie Ho [email protected]

Iris Chou [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.