The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions industry analysis by BIS Research, projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.95% from 2019-2029



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• How is the role of AI in enhancing the treatment pathways expected to evolve in the future?

• Image Analysis is currently the leading clinical application incorporating AI-based solutions. Which clinical applications of AI are expected to emerge in the field of medical imaging?

• How are the industry players trying to overcome the challenges associated with the workflow integration of AI?

• What is the strongest return on investment (RoI) driver bolstering the incorporation of AI in medical imaging?

• What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with data availability?

• How are the current dominating stake conquered by autonomous software providers expected to be impacted due to the evolving perception of end users toward the incorporation of AI?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market to sustain the competition?

• What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

• What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different AI-enabled solutions associated with each type of therapeutic application?

• What is the scope of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

• What is the role of each type of player in AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market?



Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market, Forecast, 2019-2029



The AI-enabled medical imaging solutions industry analysis, projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market generated $404.0 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market can primarily be attributed to the factors such as expanding range of applications of AI, shortage of healthcare workforce, and huge R&D investments as well as fundings.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data and barriers to physician's adoption of AI.



Expert Quote



"AI has the potential to overcome the poor physician to patient ratio. The advent of deep learning algorithms has led to the development of novel AI solutions for use in the image analysis, decision support, and other areas of medical imaging."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market



The research report on global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the medical imaging market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.



Market Segmentation



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into hardware and software.



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into image analysis, image acquisition, detection, reporting and communication, treatment decision support, triage, predictive analysis and risk assessment, and equipment maintenance.



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of therapeutic application) is segmented into specialty imaging and general imaging.



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of deployment model) is segmented into cloud and web-based solutions and on-premise solutions.



The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market segmentation (on the basis of modality) is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, multimodality imaging systems, and others.



Key Companies in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global AI-enabled medical imaging market include Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., Blackford Analysis Limited, ContextVision AB, EnvoyAI, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, iCAD, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Resonance Health Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Synopsys Inc., Volpara Health Technologies Limited, VUNO Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Switzerland

• Sweden

• Netherlands

• Rest-of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia and New Zealand

• South Korea

• India

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Israel

• Brazil

• Mexico



