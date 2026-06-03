The AI Layoff Defense: Why 87% of Americans Want a Human to Sign Off Before a Machine Cuts Their Job

A new national survey from Kolmogorov Law finds deep public skepticism of the "AI made us do it" explanation -- and supermajority demand for human review, disclosure, and employer accountability, as California's "No Robo Bosses Act" returns.

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, "artificial intelligence" became one of the most common reasons American companies gave for cutting jobs. It has not, however, become a reason most Americans take at face value. A new national survey of 500 U.S. adults, conducted in June 2026 by Kolmogorov Law through the Pollfish research platform, finds a public that is broadly skeptical of the "AI made us do it" explanation â€" and overwhelmingly in favor of putting humans, disclosure, and legal accountability back into the layoff process.

The headline number is striking in its near-unanimity: 87% of Americans say a human manager should be required to review any layoff decision recommended by AI before it takes effect. Only 8% disagree. In a survey environment where consensus is rare, that is about as close to a mandate as public opinion gets â€" and it arrives just as California lawmakers debate whether to require exactly that.

Key Findings

87% say a human manager should be required to review any AI-recommended layoff before it takes effect â€" only 7.6% disagree.

76% say companies should be required to publicly disclose when layoffs are driven by AI or automated decision systems.

Only 15% believe AI is "almost always" the real reason when a company blames job cuts on AI; a plurality (45%) say it is the real reason only "about half the time."

41% would not believe their own employer if it announced job cuts and blamed AI â€" versus just 36% who would.

62% say the company that used the AI â€" not the vendor that built it â€" should be held accountable when an AI-driven layoff is unfair or unlawful.

Only 23% are "very confident" they know their legal rights to advance notice and severance if they were laid off.

46% are worried AI could eliminate their own job within the next three years.

A Skeptical Public: Most Americans Don't Take the "AI" Explanation at Face Value

The 2026 layoff wave is real, and so is the new vocabulary around it. U.S. employers announced more than 1.1 million job cuts in 2025, the most since 2020, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. What changed in 2026 was the stated reason: for two consecutive months, March and April, AI was the single most-cited cause of layoffs in the Challenger data. Employers attributed 21,490 cuts to AI in April alone â€" roughly 26% of that month's total â€" and more than 49,000 cuts to AI in the first four months of the year.

Americans have noticed. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) said they had seen news of companies citing AI or automation as a reason for layoffs. But noticing is not the same as believing. When asked how often AI is the real reason behind such layoffs versus an excuse for cost-cutting a company had already decided on, only 15% said AI is "almost always" the real reason. A 45% plurality said it was the real reason only "about half the time," and another 40% said AI is rarely the true driver or "usually just an excuse."

In other words, 85% of Americans believe that, at best, AI is only part of the story when it is blamed for job cuts. The public has internalized a distinction that economists and business journalists have spent the past year documenting.

"Would You Believe Your Own Boss?" â€" A Plurality Says No

The skepticism becomes sharper when the question gets personal. Asked whether they would believe their own employer if it announced job cuts and said AI was the reason, 40.6% said no â€" outnumbering the 36.4% who said yes. Another 23% were unsure. Put differently, nearly two in three workers would not simply accept an employer's AI explanation at face value.

That instinct is well-founded. The gap between what companies announce and what is actually happening inside them now has a name in the business press: "AI-washing." The skeptics are not fringe voices. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has observed that "almost every company that does layoffs is blaming AI, whether or not it really is about AI." Oxford Economics concluded in early 2026 that firms "don't appear to be replacing workers with AI on a significant scale," and Deutsche Bank analysts predicted that "AI redundancy washing" would be a defining feature of the year.

The most-cited cautionary tale is Klarna. The fintech announced that an AI assistant was doing the work of 700 customer-service agents and that automation would let it run with far fewer people â€" then quietly reversed course and began rehiring, with its chief executive conceding the company "went too far" and that cost-cutting had come at the expense of quality. The arc is now familiar: the AI-replacement claim arrives first, the correction arrives later and quieter.

The Demand for Human Oversight â€" and Where the Law Stands

If there is one thing Americans agree on, it is that a machine should not have the last word on a person's livelihood. 87% want a human manager to review any AI-recommended layoff before it takes effect. And 76% want companies legally required to disclose when layoffs are driven by AI or automated systems. These are not partisan or niche positions; they are supermajorities.

California is the first state seriously testing whether to convert that sentiment into law â€" though the path has been uneven. The original "No Robo Bosses Act" (Senate Bill 7), which would have restricted employers' reliance on automated decision systems and required human oversight of AI-driven employment actions, passed both houses of the Legislature in 2025 before Governor Newsom vetoed it in October as overly broad. Its author, Senator Jerry McNerney, reintroduced a narrower version in 2026 as Senate Bill 947, which would bar employers from relying solely on AI to fire or discipline workers and require human review and independent verification of those decisions. Companion efforts would extend advance-notice obligations specifically to AI-driven mass layoffs, and a May 2026 executive order directed state agencies to study AI's labor-market impact and recommend updates to California's existing layoff-notice law.

All of this builds on the law already on the books. California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (Cal-WARN, Labor Code section 1400 et seq.) already requires 60 days' written notice for covered mass layoffs by employers with 75 or more employees â€" an obligation that does not disappear because an algorithm recommended the cut, and one that several fast-moving 2026 layoffs appear to have tested.

Who Pays When the Machine Gets It Wrong?

The survey also answered a question courts and legislatures are only beginning to confront: when an AI-driven layoff is unfair or unlawful, who is responsible? Americans were decisive. 62% said the company that used the AI should be held accountable â€" not the vendor that built it (13%), and certainly not "no one because it's just software" (12%).

That intuition aligns with where the law is heading. An employer cannot outsource its legal duties to a software vendor's terms of service. Notice obligations, anti-discrimination law, and the duty to deal honestly with employees and investors attach to the company making the decision, regardless of which tool informed it. For a public company, there is a second layer of exposure: telling investors that AI is driving efficiency gains is a statement about the business, and if the real story is ordinary retrenchment, the "AI" framing can drift into the kind of overstatement regulators have already begun policing as "AI washing." In California, deceptive or unfair business practices are independently actionable under Business and Professions Code section 17200. The same sentence that reassures Wall Street can create a record.

The Rights Gap: Skeptical, Worried â€" and Unprepared

For all their skepticism, most workers are not equipped to act on it. Only 23% said they were "very confident" they understood their legal rights to advance notice and severance if they were laid off; 37% were "not confident" at all. At the same time, 46% are worried AI could eliminate their own job within three years â€" a level of anxiety consistent with other 2026 workforce surveys.

That combination â€" high concern, low knowledge â€" is precisely what makes an unverifiable "AI" explanation so effective. A worker who does not know what notice they were owed is unlikely to ask whether the law was followed. The skepticism Americans express in the abstract too often evaporates in the moment it matters most.

Summary

The 2026 survey reveals a public that has moved past blind acceptance of the AI layoff narrative without yet having the tools to push back. Americans broadly doubt that AI is the true driver of most AI-blamed layoffs, would not take their own employer's word for it, and overwhelmingly want humans, disclosure, and accountability built into the process. Yet only a quarter feel confident they know their own rights.

The verdict from the data is clear: the public wants a human in the loop and a paper trail behind the decision. Whether through Senate Bill 947, updates to Cal-WARN, or the steady pressure of litigation, the law is beginning to ask the same question workers already are â€" not whether AI changed the work, but whether "AI" can be allowed to stand as an unexamined explanation for who loses it.

About Kolmogorov Law, P.C.

Kolmogorov Law is a California litigation firm based in Irvine, representing businesses and individuals in complex commercial disputes. The firm handles breach of contract, fraud, unfair business practices under Business and Professions Code section 17200, computer fraud under Penal Code section 502, trade secret misappropriation, and multi-party commercial litigation across California Superior Courts. Led by Pavel Kolmogorov, who earned his LL.M. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, the firm is licensed in California, the District of Columbia, and multiple federal districts. For consultations, contact (909) 235-6420 or visit kolmogorovlaw.com.

Methodology

This article is based on a survey of 500 U.S. adults age 18 and older, conducted June 2, 2026, through the Pollfish online research platform. The survey included two segmentation questions and nine substantive questions covering awareness of AI-attributed layoffs, belief in the stated reasons, personal job-loss concern, disclosure and human-review expectations, accountability, and awareness of legal rights, plus an attention-check question that 100% of the final sample answered correctly. Questions about a respondent's own job or employer (belief, worry, rights confidence) were asked of the 374 respondents who were in the workforce. The margin of error for the full sample is approximately plus or minus 4.4% at a 95% confidence level.

Sources

Original survey data: Kolmogorov Law / Pollfish, June 2026, n=500 U.S. adults. Layoff data: Challenger, Gray & Christmas job-cut reports (2025 Year-End Report; March and April 2026 monthly reports). "AI-washing" analysis and executive commentary: reporting by CNBC, Fortune, and Moneywise, including remarks by OpenAI's Sam Altman and analyses by Oxford Economics and Deutsche Bank (2026). Klarna: CNBC reporting on the company's 2025 reversal of its AI customer-service strategy. Legislation: California Senate Bill 7 ("No Robo Bosses Act," vetoed October 2025); Senate Bill 947 (No Robo Bosses Act of 2026); California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (Cal. Lab. Code, Â§ 1400 et seq.); Governor's May 2026 executive order on AI and the workforce.

Fair Use

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Media Contact:

Pavel Kolmogorov

Kolmogorov Law, P.C.

(909) 235-6420

[email protected]

https://www.kolmogorovlaw.com

SOURCE Kolmogorov Law