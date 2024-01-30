The AI Legal Apocalypse: Free AI Consultations, 24/7

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeLawChat LLC, the Generative AI spin-off from industry-leader Lawyer.com, Inc. announces the general availability of its AI legal chat service, FreeLawChat.ai. U.S. mobile and desktop users can now access instant and free legal information in English and Spanish. 

FreeLawChat.ai addresses many of the challenges accessing legal information in the U.S.

With a user-friendly AI interface, FreeLawChat.ai is easy to navigate for any user, and offers 24/7 instant legal information on any legal matter!
  • Lawyers are hard to reach and public services are limited. | FreeLawChat.ai is live 24/7.
  • Legal answer services can charge $50 per month. | FreeLawChat.ai is totally free!
  • Few lawyers offer legal information in Spanish. | FreeLawChat.ai is fluent in English and Spanish.
  • State and local laws are complex, search engine results are clear as mud. | FreeLawChat.ai is targeted to your needs. 
  • Lawyers are busy, often interrupted, client details fade. | FreeLawChat.ai is never busy, never forgets, is always polite. 

"We believe in a world where access to legal information is a right, not a privilege," - Punith Kashi, CEO of FreeLawChat.ai. "FreeLawChat's Generative AI service is a technological leap towards our goal of quality legal information for anyone, anywhere, anytime. In beta testing over the last year, 9,855 users from 29 countries completed over 20,000 chat sessions in 4 languages. Numerous users had over 100 chats, often on multiple legal issues and sometimes over months. One user summed up the impressive experience, "I love you AI." 

FreeLawChat LLC, is not a law firm and does not offer legal advice. Rather, its AI platform provides user-friendly legal information, surpassing standard search engines and information sites in usefulness and personalization. Although its technology has cleared various state bar exams, it isn't a substitute for the expertise of professional lawyers. 

Law Firms are embracing FreeLawChat.ai as an alternative to time wasting free consultations. Up to 90% of Law Firm calls are from uninformed consumers looking for free information. Law Firms can add a custom FreeLawChat website widget to screen for real cases while also educating consumers with helpful legal information. The widget is free and instantly alerts the Law Firm with promising referrals.

About FreeLawChat LLC
FreeLawChat.ai is a spin-off from Lawyer.com, Inc. the leading lawyer directory, free consumer matching service and law firm building business headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Lawyer.com is a 14-year legal tech leader with cutting edge algorithms for lawyer matching and advanced Generative AI services including SmartPhone, SmartChat and SmartReferrals.

Visit FreeLawChat.ai to experience the revolution yourself!

Kristin Smith
FreeLawChat LLC Marketing Lead
support@freelawchat.ai 
908-617-1605

