The AI Organization Releases New Book: Artificial Intelligence, Dangers to Humanity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the inter-connections between AI, U.S, China, Big Tech and the world's use of Facial Recognition, Bio-Metrics, Drones, Smart Phones, Smart Cities, IoT, VR, Mixed Reality, 5G, Robotics, Cybernetics, & Bio-Digital Social Programming? The book will cover present, emerging and future threats of Artificial Intelligence with Big Tech, including technology that can be used for assassination or to control humanity's ability to have free formed thoughts without AI Bio-Digital Social Programming.



The book will cover Cyborgs, Super Intelligence and how it can form, and in what ways it can travel undetected through The AI Global Network as it connects with the internet and the Human Bio-Digital Network. Over 50 Companies and Organizations are discussed, such as Huawei, Facebook, Nearalink, Google, Baidu, Megvii Face++, and Alibaba. This book takes the reader in a simple way to understand what is Artificial Intelligence, and step by step, it takes the average reader through a process to understand very difficult concepts in a simplistic way. Every human being has the same brain, and same capacity to access abilities to think deep, and have insights that can better our world, in a safe way. The AI Organization hopes the common person understands the coming age of AI, Robotics and 5G, and the dangers it poses as well as the positives. They also hope scientists and big tech take one step back and think to innovate AI, in a more responsible fashion using an algorithm that takes every possible angle into consideration, to safeguard life. The AI Organization will discuss what type of risk management and the components of this algorithm in the book, as well as the cultural aspects of AI. This AI book is meant to safeguard humanity's interest, and the organization hopes it receives acceptance from all people, may the reader be liberal, conservative, religious, atheist, the government, media or just a scientist doing what they cherish.

The AI Organization claims China is Buiding AI Automated Humanoid Robots Nearing the Capability of AGI, Artificial General Intelligence. We investigated more than 1000 AI and Robotics Companies. We also found MBT's. The AI Organization Releases New book: Artificial Intelligence, Dangers to Humanity. China can Enslave Humanity with Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Drones on 5G Network. Says The AI Organization

Book is available on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and will be shortly on Kobo, E Reader.

