The AI Revolution For Facility Management Is Here

26 Degrees Software and CDV Systems see existing AEC Data, Collectus BIM, & ONUMA System Digital Twin streamlining operations and future AI tech advancements for Facility Management

NAPLES, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By integrating Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital twins with existing AEC data, indoor GIS, and AI, facility owners and operators are actively unlocking immense value. Facility owners are leveraging often underutilized current data to forge a cohesive, AI-ready infrastructure. This process not only enhances immediate operations but also strategically positions facilities for future technological advancements.

HARNESS EXPERTISE IN BIM IMPLEMENTATION

CDV Systems, Inc. and 26 Degrees Software, LLC., leaders in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and makers of Collectus, and ONUMA, Inc., renowned for ONUMA System digital twin technology, are redefining the landscape of facility management. In the realm of BIM for facility management, it's essential to delineate the roles and leverage expertise efficiently. Facility owners, while experts in managing their properties, should not delve into creating and managing BIM models themselves. Instead, they should direct their AEC (Architectural, Engineering, and Construction) consultants, the true BIM professionals, to craft these intricate models as data-rich BIMs to be harvested for operations and maintenance (O+M) needs.

DIGITAL TWIN FOR EXISTING FACILITY PORTFOLIO

For existing facilities, the ONUMA System integrates diverse data formats into a comprehensive digital twin, improving decision-making and efficiency for space, asset management, and indoor GIS without the need to recreate facility data into new BIMs.

DIGITAL TWIN FOR NEW PROJECTS WITHIN HOURS OF OCCUPANCY

For new constructions, Collectus BIM and the ONUMA System provide a complete digital twin shortly after project handover, with AEC consultants delivering comprehensive, data-rich BIM outputs. This swift integration from construction to operation is showcased through detailed case studies, demonstrating how Collectus BIM data quickly populates the ONUMA System's digital twin, providing an immediate, detailed inventory of rooms and assets within hours of handover.

UNLEASH FACILITY AI

Moreover, once the digital twin is established, it leverages AI to boost data utilization, generating extensive reports and enhancing interoperability with other systems through APIs. AI algorithms optimize maintenance schedules and predict potential system failures, ensuring robust facility management. This approach not only streamlines management processes but also fosters more effective decision-making through a well-defined data structure and practices, establishing a new benchmark in intelligent building management. The collaboration between Collectus BIM and ONUMA System is crucial for ensuring precise data deliverables, contributing significantly to a facility's digital ecosystem.

