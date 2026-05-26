The AI That Has Great Taste? That's Framehouse

Framehouse launches the interior design platform built by a designer, for everyone

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great interior design has historically been a privilege of the few. A professional costs thousands and the alternatives are Pinterest rabbit holes, overwhelming product feeds, and AI tools that conjure rooms better suited to the defunct metaverse. Framehouse was built to change that.

Today, Framehouse announces the launch of its iOS and web application: an AI design agent that learns how you live, understands how you want your space to feel, and delivers a complete, actionable design at a fraction of the cost.

Finally an AI that has great taste. Meet Framehouse. Framehouse generates rich, editorial designs. The kind only a human designer could deliver before AI

"The furniture industry of the digital era is built on one flawed principle: quantity," said Michael Mort, founder of Framehouse. "Show people thousands of products and call it innovation. But that choice paralyzes you. Framehouse gives you clarity first. A vision that excites you and works for your life. Then a real plan to make it happen. We want to be the decision engine of the home."

Three things make Framehouse different. First: an AI agent with genuine aesthetic intelligence that learns your taste and how you live, not just your budget. Second: design output with real designer-level conviction, not generic renders with invented windows and doors. Third: a complete playbook, the kind a designer prepares for a client, with shopping lists, DIY guidance, colors and swatches calibrated to exactly what you can spend.

"The platforms that came before us were not built by designers," Mort added. "They were built by people who saw AI image generation and thought that would make a cool product. They never immersed themselves in the creativity, the process, the discipline of helping people live better at home. We did."

Mort brings an unlikely combination to the problem: the strategic discipline of a former McKinsey consultant, the aesthetic eye of a design school graduate, and a background in artificial intelligence from his time at JPMorgan Chase. But the idea began much simpler.

"I moved almost every year in New York City," Mort said. "And each time, the same problem: trying to plan a new space, buy furniture, pull it all together, and not go broke in the process. It is completely overwhelming. So I built a platform to help."

The ambition is larger than one room. Framehouse intends to become the first place anyone visits when they want to change their space: where AI delivers not just ideas, but the taste, judgment, and follow-through that used to cost thousands.

"AI can now offer intelligence and creativity just like a human can," Mort added. "Not to replace designers. To make design itself available to everyone. AI can start a conversation that humans finish together in the real world."

The iOS app is available now on the App Store. The web platform is at framehouse.design. Plans begin at $35.

About Framehouse: Framehouse is an AI-powered interior design platform founded in Brooklyn, New York. The platform is available on iOS and at framehouse.design.

Media assets and interview requests: [email protected]

Contact: Michael Mort Founder, Framehouse, [email protected], +14012615459, framehouse.design

SOURCE Framehouse Design