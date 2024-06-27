The AI Trust Foundation Welcomes New Board Members to Lead Path Forward for Safe & Beneficial AI

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Trust Foundation (the "AI Trust") is thrilled to announce the appointment of six distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors. This strategic expansion aims to advance the safe and beneficial use of AI through robust collaboration and innovation. The new board members hail from esteemed organizations including Box, RedCloud Technologies, the Cyber Readiness Institute, the Institute for Security and Innovation, and Milestone Strategies.

Chairman Jerry McNerney remarked, "Each new board member brings a shared commitment to advancing safe and beneficial AI, alongside a wealth of global expertise in technology, small business, cybersecurity, energy, healthcare, and consumer protection."

Leah Perry, VP of Legal, Chief Privacy Officer, and Global Head of Public Policy at Box, Inc. emphasized the importance of her role, "Every entity that chooses to harness the power of AI will need to establish a comprehensive AI Governance Program that keeps them steps ahead as regulations continue to take shape. Doing so will safeguard one's readiness and prioritize an ethical and responsible AI posture from the very start. I am honored to continue this important work by joining the Board of the AI Trust Foundation."

Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud Technologies said, "At RedCloud we are pioneering AI and Machine Learning to address global supply chain challenges. As a Board Member of The AI Trust, I look forward to working with other industry leaders to drive innovation and new opportunities."

Elizabeth Vella Moeller, Outside General Counsel of The AI Trust Foundation, noted, "Our new board members bring brilliant minds and a wealth of experience in AI technology, standards, governance, law, and policy at the highest levels of government and industry."

New Board Members:

Karen Evans , Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute

, Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute Justin Floyd , CEO and Co-Founder, RedCloud Technologies

, CEO and Co-Founder, RedCloud Technologies Joe Lanier , Founder, Milestone Strategies

, Founder, Milestone Strategies The Hon. Matthew McGuire , senior executive in business and non-profit sectors, and former U.S. Executive Director of the World Bank Group

, senior executive in business and non-profit sectors, and former U.S. Executive Director of the World Bank Group Leah Perry , VP of Legal, Chief Privacy Officer, and Global Head of Public Policy, Box, Inc.

, VP of Legal, Chief Privacy Officer, and Global Head of Public Policy, Box, Inc. Phil Reiner , CEO, Institute for Security and Technology

Incoming board members join founding members Chairman McNerney, David Pryor, Jr., CEO of Pryor Strategies, the Hon. Roxy Ndebumadu, CEO of roxHealth Corp, and philanthropic executive Mauricio Vivero. Members and partners of The AI Trust include RedCloud Technologies, Microsoft, The Edison Foundation, AvePoint, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, and Schellman.

The AI Trust is launching new AI "Brain Trusts" to develop and implement action plans for events and outreach to promote beneficial AI through thought leadership, public awareness, and strategic partnerships.

AI Trust priorities include:

Governance & Consumer Protection

National Security

Energy & the Environment

Small Business Innovation

Education & Workforce Development

Health & Life Sciences

Upcoming monthly programs will focus on small business, energy, and "AI 101" to bridge science and society.

About The AI Trust Foundation:

The AI Trust Foundation is the leading voice for guiding AI technology to safe and beneficial uses through education and outreach. Founded by AI industry leaders, including the Hon. Jerry McNerney, the AI Trust is committed to developing standards and guidelines to address emerging safety and technology challenges.

Website: www.theaitrust.org

Join us in advancing safe and beneficial AI!

SOURCE The AI Trust Foundation