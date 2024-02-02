The AIR-A Network Announces Strategic Partnership with Terry Brennan Law

News provided by

AIR-A Network

02 Feb, 2024, 17:20 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIR-A Network announces a strategic partnership with Terry Brennan Law, effective February 2024. This partnership represents an integral step forward for the AIR-A Network, as Brennan's expertise and breadth of experience as a litigator will propel AIR-A forward in the ever-evolving legal landscape of sports. 

Brennan will be responsible for overseeing all legal and regulatory functions for the AIR-A Network, representing the company in a wide range of matters. These matters will include media and distribution agreements, sponsorships, NIL agreements, intellectual property, technology licenses, asset transactions and other applicable operational matters related to the company. 

Brennan brings nearly two decades of experience to this strategic alliance. He began his career in 2006 at Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago, IL, as a litigation associate. By 2013, Terry became a partner at Goldstein & McClintock, a boutique firm where he represented a wide range of clients, including large banks and mid-sized companies. In 2017, Terry opened his own practice; Terry Brennan Law has represented companies of all sizes, practiced in federal and state court, handled arbitrations and mediations, and managed claims of all types. Recently, Terry has also begun handling judgment enforcement matters and working with clients in the sports industry. 

ABOUT THE AIR-A NETWORK 

The AIR-A Network is an emerging leader in automation, broadcasting and content distribution. AIR-A combines the latest advancements in IP transport technology with state-of-the-art broadcast infrastructure to help deliver the future of sports media. For more information, visit airasports.com.

Contact 
Greg Dixon
[email protected]
+1 (224) 505-2323

SOURCE AIR-A Network

