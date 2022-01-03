The Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market size to grow by USD 353.76 million| Market Research Insights highlight The increase in the number of industry safety performance standards as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The air and gas leak detectors market is fragmented in terms of product features, prices, and monitoring services and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Air and gas leak detectors are sold directly and indirectly through suppliers, regional players, and certified distributors. Industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, metals and mining, water and wastewater, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical prefer established vendors of air and gas leak detectors due to their high brand value and expertise in remote and real-time monitoring techniques.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in air and gas leak detectors market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 50% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

China is the key market for air and gas leak detectors in APAC. The expansion of the air and gas leak detectors market in APAC is fueled by advancements in IoT and remote monitoring. The increase in the adoption of new safety systems and domestic demand, coupled with the rising number of safety applications with cost-effective monitoring solutions, will boost the growth of the air and gas leak detectors market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and Russian Federation are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the air and gas leak detectors market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The air and the gas leak detector segment is segmented by- fixed detector, portable detector, and detector tube. Among these air and gas leak detectors, market share growth by the fixed detector segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this detection systems, gas control panel interfaces with gas detection sensors installed on the wall. They help in the detection of harmful gases and the protection of industrial sites from the risk of flammable gas explosions.

The demand for fixed leak detectors emerges from industries, including chemical, petrochemical, textile, food, and biotechnology. Continuous monitoring of gas emissions in areas such as industrial units, labs, and other locations is required in these businesses and are operational throughout their life after installation. An increase in fixed detector production will drive the global air and gas leak detectors market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increase in the number of industry safety performance standards is notably driving the the air and gas leak detectors market growth. With the growing population and industrialization across regions, there is a growing demand for energy sources resulting in increased exploration activities worldwide. The implementation of the IEC 61511 and S84.01 standards for A&G detection systems has become more strict in recent years. In addition, a revised version of an International Society of Automation (ISA) technical report, TR84.00.07, aimed at offering guidelines on the evaluation of the effectiveness of A&G detection systems, is now under review, which will help the market develop even faster over the forecast period.

