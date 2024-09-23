The air charter services market is projected to grow by USD 7.76 billion from 2024-2028, with AI driving transformation and rising cargo charter demand, says Technavio report

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global air charter services market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cargo charters is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovative additions to charter service portals However, volatility in aviation fuel prices poses a challenge - Key market players include Air charter service group ltd, Air Charters Europe NV, Air Partner Ltd., Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services, European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, Luxaviation S.A., NetJets Aviation Inc., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, TAG Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global air charter services market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Air Charter Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7759.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Singapore Key companies profiled Air charter service group ltd, Air Charters Europe NV, Air Partner Ltd., Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services, European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, Luxaviation S.A., NetJets Aviation Inc., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, TAG Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC

Market Driver

Air charter booking websites, such as PrivateFly, JetSetGo, and BookMyCharters, have revolutionized private jet booking with their user-friendly platforms. Consumers can now easily book a private jet by entering essential journey details, including departure and arrival locations and times, date of travel, and passenger count. These websites offer additional tools to aid informed decisions. The aircraft database provides comprehensive information on a wide range of charterable jets worldwide, from turboprops to airliners and helicopters, with specifications and sample images. The aircraft comparison tool allows users to rate and compare various jets based on specifications, enabling them to choose the most suitable one. Another innovative feature is the airport proximity tool, which uses Google Maps to help clients locate airports within specified distances from their destination. Users input the city, address, location, or airport code, and each airport code links to the database, providing the most optimal landing area information. By eliminating the need for intermediaries, these websites significantly reduce costs.

The Air Charter Services Market is experiencing significant trends at this year's Farnborough Airshow. Time-sensitive cargo and event-based travel remain key drivers, with flexibility and personalization also in high demand. Environmental considerations are increasingly important, as are regulatory compliance and economic volatility. High operating prices and competitive pressure continue to challenge the industry, with infrastructure restrictions and environmental concerns also impacting growth. Charter flights, including cargo charters and aircraft rental, are popular solutions for consumers seeking convenience and efficiency. Brands like Citation Excel, Flexjet, Magellan Jets, NetJets, Nicholas Air, OneFlight, Star Jets, VistaJet, Credit Suisse, Bond Helicopters, and others offer various aircraft models and services. Offshore operations, emergency medical services, and air ambulance transportation are also growing sectors. Private jets, tour operators, and e-commerce retailers are major consumers, with route, cuisine, and aircraft seats being key considerations. Commercial airports, mobile applications like PrivateFly, and express delivery services are also integral to the market. Weather disruptions, security concerns, and regulatory changes pose ongoing challenges. Overall, the Air Charter Services Market continues to evolve, with innovation and adaptability being essential for success.

Market Challenges

Air charter services primarily utilize fuel-powered business jets, making up a substantial portion of the global aviation market. Approximately one-quarter of the charter price is attributed to fuel costs. With a pay-as-you-go business model, customers have the flexibility to choose among various charter operators for each flight. In 2021, a 6.5% increase in aviation fuel prices led to a notable decrease in sales for conventional fuel-powered light aircraft. International crises, such as wars, can significantly impact fuel prices, with an expected 40.65% surge in the forecast period due to factors like OPEC output limitations, the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and decreasing Venezuelan oil output. This fuel price surge may deter potential buyers due to increased travel costs, potentially limiting the appeal of air charter services.

The Air Charter Services Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like emergency medical services and air ambulance transportation. Private jets are in high demand among consumers, tour operators, and corporate travelers, including celebrities and sports teams. Business charter services and private charter services are seeing a rising demand, with personalized services and amenities being key differentiators. Challenges include managing flight schedules and routes, ensuring cuisine preferences, and catering to diverse consumer needs at commercial airports. Mobile applications like PrivateFly and e-commerce retail platforms are transforming the industry, making charter flights more accessible. The charter freight segment, including express delivery services and air cargo, is also growing, with high-value commodities, medical supplies, and equipment driving revenue. Security remains a top concern, with Gulf Air, Boutique Charters, and Gama Aviation leading the way in ensuring safe and reliable air travel. Inventory holding costs and delivery times are critical factors for express delivery services and e-commerce, making air freight transportation an essential component of the market.

Segment Overview

This air charter services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Charter passenger

1.2 Charter freight

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Business charter services

2.2 Private charter services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

Research Analysis

The Air Charter Services Market encompasses various sectors including emergency medical services via air ambulances, private jet rentals for individuals and corporations, tour operators offering charter flights, time-sensitive cargo transportation, event-based travel, and vacation packages. This market prioritizes flexibility and personalization, catering to diverse client needs. Regulatory shifts and environmental considerations are key challenges, while high operating prices and regulatory compliance are ongoing concerns. The market comprises aircraft charters, cargo charters, aircraft rental, membership programs, and an array of aircraft types such as the Citation Excel, with advanced avionics systems like Flexjet. Economic volatility adds complexity, but the market's ability to adapt and innovate ensures continued growth.

Market Research Overview

The Air Charter Services Market is experiencing a rising demand due to various factors, including emergency medical services and air ambulance transportation, tour operators, and private jets for consumers seeking personalized services and amenities. Charter flights offer flexibility and convenience, with consumers able to choose their routes, cuisine, and even mobile applications for booking and managing their flights. Private charter services and business charter services cater to corporate travelers, celebrities, sports teams, and air tourism for leisure travel. The charter freight segment is also growing, with express delivery services and e-commerce retailers relying on air cargo services for time-sensitive cargo and inventory holding costs. Gulf Air, Boutique Charters, and Gama Aviation are among the players offering charter freight services, along with Farnborough-based Destinations and Time-sensitive Cargo specialists. However, high operating prices, regulatory compliance, economic volatility, competitive pressure, infrastructure restrictions, environmental concerns, security concerns, and weather disruptions pose challenges to the market. Private planes, such as Citation Excel and Cessna Citation X, are popular choices for private charter services, with avionics systems from companies like Flexjet, Magellan Jets, NetJets, Nicholas Air, OneFlight, Star Jets, VistaJet, and Credit Suisse ensuring safe and efficient flights. Bond Helicopters and offshore operations also contribute to the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Charter Passenger



Charter Freight



Others

Type

Business Charter Services



Private Charter Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

