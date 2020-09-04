The Air in a House Can Prove Deadly

FALMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and building scientist Paul H. Raymer has worked down to the bones of homes to find the magic and the music of the structure. Now he brings that knowledge to a coming of age and murder story set on Cape Cod in the summer of 1979 when Major League salaries were about to broach $1 million for the first time, mortgage rates were over 11%, and gasoline was in uncertain supply.

“Death at the Edge of the Diamond”

Recently graduated from college, Jon Megquire sets out for the Cape in his MG Midget that he calls Maybelline to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League – a stepping stone to the majors. He works for an old-time contractor as a "gopher" in the remodeling process of a grand mansion on the water. While improving his baseball skills, Jon gains an appreciation of buildings, the narrow boundary between life and death, and how to extract his boss from an accusation of murder when the matriarch of the family unexpectedly dies in the guest house of the mansion.

When you're trapped in a house for much of the day (as we are now), the quality of the air is critically important, and if you know a little science and have an understanding of mechanical systems, the house can become a weapon.

Paul H. Raymer has been working with the science of homes and buildings for over forty years. He researches indoor air quality for the EPA and teaches people how homes work and how they can be made more comfortable, energy efficient, and safe. He worked with VP Biden to develop his low income building science program known as the Standard Work Specifications. He brings his knowledge and enthusiasm about homes to Death at the Edge of the Diamond which is his second published novel. He is available for Zoom calls and media interviews and can be reached via email at [email protected]. More information about him and his writing can be found at his author website https://www.paulhraymer.com/.

