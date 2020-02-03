The Air Treatment Market is expected to grow by USD 9.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Air Treatment Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global air treatment market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global air treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of air treatment products in emerging markets. In addition, growing popularity of smart air purifiers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global air treatment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global air treatment market is segmented as below:

Product

• Air Purifier

• Dehumidifier

• Humidifier



Geographic Segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global air treatment market growth

This study identifies growing popularity of smart air purifiers as the prime reasons driving the global air treatment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global air treatment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global air treatment market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Rabbit Air, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sharp Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



