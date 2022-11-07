NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Flight Control Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2027. The anticipated rise in demand for commercial aircraft and the rising use of lightweight flight control systems to fulfill the demand for modern aircraft. Additionally, the increased air traffic footprint is expected to influence the demand for commercial aircraft globally.







Flight Control Computers is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Component, the flight control computers segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period.Manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are creating advanced components that will lower total aircraft weight while enhancing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft flight control computers.



Furthermore, as the major airline players increase the size of their fleets, the demand for technologically better flight control computers for future aircraft will increase.



The linefit segment is projected to dominate the market share in the fit segment during the forecast period

Based on Fit, the linefit segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.The market is further segmented into linefit and retrofit.



The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind fleet modernization initiatives.



The Commercial Aviation segment is projected to lead aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. The expansion of the aircraft fleet, market need for fuel-efficient aircraft, and an increase in the number of airline passengers will drive the demand for the commercial aircraft segment.



Fixed-wing Aircraft is projected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. There is a concurrent need for aircraft flight control systems for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly expanding worldwide passenger traffic, which is likely to boost demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The aircraft flight control systems market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing need for air travel in the region is likely to drive up demand for commercial and general aviation. Furthermore, the main OEMs have increased their R&D spending to produce advanced flight control systems that will be more efficient and lightweight.



Prominent companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran S.A. (France), Thales (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and BAE Systems PLC (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the aircraft flight control systems market based on Component, Fit, Technology, Platform, Aircraft Type, and Region.Based on Component, the market is segmented into flight control computers, actuators, cockpit controls, sensors, and others.



Based on Fit, the market is segmented into linefit and retrofit.Based on Technology, the aircraft flight control systems market is segmented into digital fly-by-wire, fly-by-wire, hydro-mechanical, and power-by-wire.



Based on Aircraft Type, the market is segmented into fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft.Based on Platform, the market is segmented into commercial aviation, business & general aviation, and military aviation.



The aircraft flight control systems market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft flight control systems market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the aircraft flight control systems market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft flight control systems market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

â€¢ Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft flight control systems offered by the top players in the market

â€¢ Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the aircraft flight control systems market

â€¢ Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets â€" the report analyses the aircraft flight control systems market across varied regions

â€¢ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft flight control systems market

â€¢ Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the aircraft flight control systems market



