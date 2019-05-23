The aircraft ice protection system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023
May 23, 2019, 16:22 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this Market
The R&D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitating the integration of advanced systems is the factor driving the growth of global aircraft ice protection system market. Most of the technologically advanced countries are investing to develop a sixth-generation fighter aircraft. Market players are increasingly focusing on ascertaining viable designs and selecting components and sub-systems that can be integrated to enhance the operational capabilities of such aircraft. Hence, advances in fighter aircraft will necessitate the use of advanced and effective ice protection systems. This will drive the R&D efforts of ice protection system manufacturers and bolster market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the aircraft ice protection system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351776/?utm_source=PRN
Market Overview
Integration of electric architecture in newer generation aircraft
The application of electric ice protection systems in weight and cost reduction, enhanced overall reliability, and improved performance have seen their widespread adoption in new aircraft models. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Frequent maintenance requirements
The unpredictability of weather conditions can cause structural damages such as surface runoff of de-icing fluid, or improper usage of thermal anti-icing systems that can greatly affect an aircraft's functioning.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aircraft ice protection system market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351776/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article