The R&D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitating the integration of advanced systems is the factor driving the growth of global aircraft ice protection system market. Most of the technologically advanced countries are investing to develop a sixth-generation fighter aircraft. Market players are increasingly focusing on ascertaining viable designs and selecting components and sub-systems that can be integrated to enhance the operational capabilities of such aircraft. Hence, advances in fighter aircraft will necessitate the use of advanced and effective ice protection systems. This will drive the R&D efforts of ice protection system manufacturers and bolster market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the aircraft ice protection system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Integration of electric architecture in newer generation aircraft



The application of electric ice protection systems in weight and cost reduction, enhanced overall reliability, and improved performance have seen their widespread adoption in new aircraft models. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Frequent maintenance requirements



The unpredictability of weather conditions can cause structural damages such as surface runoff of de-icing fluid, or improper usage of thermal anti-icing systems that can greatly affect an aircraft's functioning.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aircraft ice protection system market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



