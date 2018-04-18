LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft lightning protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379942



The aircraft lightning protection market is projected to grow from USD 4.10 billion in 2017 to USD 5.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2017 and 2022. The increase in the number of orders for new aircraft across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market. Airlines are demanding lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft with enhanced engine efficiency to reduce operational cost and increase profit margins, which is resulting in aircraft modernization programs. However, the existing backlog in aircraft deliveries can restrain the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market.



Based on application, the test services segment is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.

Based on application, the testing service segment is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.The testing of aircraft becomes crucial to determine manufacturing defects in aircraft and their components.



The testing procedure involves inspection of fuel tanks, avionics, antennas, radomes, and other components of aircraft. It allows aircraft manufacturers to rectify errors and upgrade equipment to ensure safe aircraft operations.



Based on end user, the civil segment is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.

Based on end user, the civil segment is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.The civil aviation industry has been witnessing growth over the past few years, owing to increase in air travel and rise in disposable income of the middle-class population.



Increase in demand for passenger and cargo flights is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the demand for aircraft lightning protection devices.North America is expected to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.



North America is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017.Countries considered under North America are the US and Canada.



The presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), in North America and a large number of aircraft deliveries to this region have contributed to the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market in North America.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the aircraft lightning protection market include Cobham (UK), Saab (Sweden), NTS (US), Dexmet (US), Astroseal Products (US), Dayton-Granger (US), Pinnacle Lighting Protection (US), Honeywell (US), L3 Technologies (US), and Avidyne (US).



Research Coverage

The study segments the aircraft lightning protection market based on application (lightning protection, lightning detection & warning, and test services), end user (civil and military), fit (linefit and retrofit), aircraft type (fixed-wing, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAVs), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors influencing the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft lightning protection market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the aircraft lightning protection market report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The aircraft lightning protection market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape of the aircraft lightning protection market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft lightning protection market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the aircraft lightning protection market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for aircraft lightning protection across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft lightning protection market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379942



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aircraft-lightning-protection-market-is-projected-to-grow-from-usd-4-10-billion-in-2017-to-usd-5-52-billion-by-2022--at-a-cagr-of-6-13-between-2017-and-2022--300632184.html