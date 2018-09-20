LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59%







The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.17 billion in 2018 to USD 2.86 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing number of aircraft deliveries due to increasing air passenger traffic, especially in emerging economies is the key factor driving the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. The major restraint impacting the market is the backlog in existing aircraft deliveries.



Based on material, the aluminum alloy segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

Based on material, the aluminum alloy segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018.Aluminum remains the dominant material in terms of the total share of materials used for the manufacture of aircraft on account its corrosion resistance and ductility.



Thus, due to the increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries globally, the aluminum alloys segment is projected to lead the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for aircraft in the region.Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region.



Moreover, major powers, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing substantially in procuring commercial airliners and hence increasing the demand for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers in the region.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East- 10%, and RoW – 10%



The major players profiled in this report on the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are Safran (France), UTC (US), Leonardo (Italy), Bombardier (Canada), Triumph (US), FACC (Austria), GKN (England), Nordam (US), and Spirit AeroSystems (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The market study segments the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market based on end user (OEM and MRO), material (aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, composites, nickel chromium, and stainless steel), component (fan cowl, engine cowl, and thrust reverser), engine type (turbofan, turboprop, and gas turbine), and maps these segments and subsegments across 4 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market, along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market, high growth regions, and drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers offered by the top players operating in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets, as the report analyzes the markets for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.



