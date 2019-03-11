NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The global EV transmission system market is highly dependent on the adoption of EVs. Hence, factors driving EVs adoption are crucial drivers for the global EV transmission system market. As EVs are powered and driven by battery-powered systems, the battery cost is among the most important factors contributing to the upfront cost of EVs. In addition, high-torque motors used in single-speed transmission systems require high-capacity battery packs. Hence, reduction in battery prices will be beneficial for the market in focus. Several improvements in the technology of battery EVs have rendered them more desirable to consumers. Advancements in Li-ion batteries have made them comparatively lightweight and accorded them longer lifespan than conventional lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid batteries. Therefore, the decrease in battery pack cost is expected to increase the demand for EVs exponentially globally during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the aircraft towbars market will register a CAGR of almost 46% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751905



Market Overview

Favorable global regulatory environment

The stringent regulations about fuel economy is leading automotive OEMs to invest in EVs as the cost associated with developments in conventional vehicles to comply with these standards is high. Therefore, most prominent OEMs are investing significantly in electric vehicle technology. The growing investment and focus of automotive OEMs on EVs is expected to lead to a surge in the adoption of EVs, which would be crucial driver for the growth of the global EV transmission system market during the forecast period.

Mounting cost pressure on transmission system manufacturers from demand side

Currently, EV component manufacturers and suppliers are facing challenges in the form of quality requirements by maintaining cost lower. Hence, EV transmission system manufacturers are in need to carve out growth strategies to earn profit in this difficult yet attractive market. Intense competition among OEMs and surging consumer demand also encourage OEMs to operate within strict cost parameters and remain profitable.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751905



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

