The AKC & Royal Canin Bring Nation's Largest Canine Extravaganza Back To Orlando

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canine Extravaganza, the nation's largest celebration of dogs, returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center's North/South Building this December 14th and 15th with exciting elements for all dog lovers. Tickets are on sale NOW, and one ticket lets you enjoy daytime and nighttime events.

Presented by the American Kennel Club® (AKC) and Royal Canin, this two-day event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., with plenty of fun events and thousands of dogs for the whole family to enjoy:

Watch the 2019 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, where thousands of the nation's top canine competitors will vie for the coveted Best in Show honor and the highest cash prize offered at any AKC Dog Show.

where thousands of the nation's top canine competitors will vie for the coveted honor and the highest cash prize offered at any AKC Dog Show. See amazing dogs compete in a variety of sports with these major competitions: AKC Agility Invitational, AKC Obedience Classic, National Owner-Handled Series Finals, and Juniors competition in Conformation, Agility, Obedience and Rally ® .

and Juniors competition in Conformation, Agility, Obedience and Rally . Meet and play with over 150 dog breeds at AKC Meet the Breeds ® . This interactive, educational showcase helps attendees learn which breeds are best for their lifestyle straight from the experts themselves.

with over 150 dog breeds at . This interactive, educational showcase helps attendees learn which breeds are best for their lifestyle straight from the experts themselves. Watch the extremely popular North American Diving Dogs competition, where canine athletes will show off their competitive water diving skills.

competition, where canine athletes will show off their competitive water diving skills. See exciting demonstrations throughout the day such as AKC Trick Dog, the Beagle Brigade in action, and much more!

the in action, and much more! Shop one of the largest collections of specialized vendors at the Doggie Boutique mall and pick up unique gifts for your favorite dog lover or pet just in time for the holidays.

mall and pick up unique gifts for your favorite dog lover or pet just in time for the holidays. Kids can participate in the AKC Patch program where they will have tons of fun and learn about dog shows.

Live streaming coverage of the evening group competition will begin at 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday on AKC.tv. The AKC Agility Invitational finals will also be live streamed on Sunday evening. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app and Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Altice.

Visit www.akc.org for tickets and a schedule of events. For information on how to participate in the AKC Patch Program, email publiced@akc.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

