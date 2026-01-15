The AKG and Ca-AKG of Xin Tianhe have passed the US Self-GRAS certification

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2026, the AKG and Ca-AKG of Xin Tianhe Biotechnology successfully completed the Self-GRAS scientific evaluation in accordance with the US FDA GRAS standards and were approved and became the first domestic fermentation products that obtain the GRAS authoritative certification, and obtained the qualification for entering the US market, marking a crucial step to enter the global nutrition and health market.

Core Breakthrough: The First Domestic Certification of Fermentation Method is Officially Implemented

The alpha-ketoglutaric acid known as AKG is the "core gear" of the tricarboxylic acid cycle, and is crucial for the body's energy metabolism and has been listed in the US "old dietary ingredients". It can be legally used as a dietary raw material. Meanwhile, unlike traditional synthetic products (used only for food flavoring), Xin Tianhe adopts the biological fermentation process, and the product can be directly used as a "food raw material", highlighting its core advantages.

Technological Excellence: Green Processes Build the Quality Barrier

Compared to traditional methods, CynbioX™AKG adopts the full-cell catalytic method, using internationally recognized food-grade Corynebacterium glutamicum as the carrier. Through the dual-enzyme expression system to ensure the green and safe quality of the product from the source, and effectively reducing impurities while improving purity.

As a pioneer in the global innovative application of AKG, Xin Tianhe takes innovation technology and green manufacturing as its core competitiveness. Relying on the R&D technical strength of its parent company, it has built an internationally advanced synthetic biology technology platform, and has successively obtained KOSHER, FSSC 22000, HALAL, etc., and its technology and quality control levels are in line with international standards. At the same time, the company conducts in-depth research on domestic and foreign literature and has verified the efficacy of AKG in anti-aging, muscle building, and improving athletic performance through multi-dimensional experiments on mice. Some of the results have been published in international authoritative SCI journals, providing scientific support for product innovation and development.

Demonstrate international standards and accelerate global market expansion

The successful acquisition of the US Self-GRAS certification not only demonstrates the company's international strength in product research and development and quality control, but also lays a solid foundation to further expand the global nutrition and health market, marking a crucial step in the international strategic layout. Currently, the demand for AKG is surging in anti-aging, beauty, sports nutrition, and weight management. In the future, relying on its certification advantages and technological accumulation, Xin Tianhe is expected to seize the initiative in the global AKG market competition and continuously promote innovative development in nutrition and health field.

