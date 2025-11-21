The AlBaraka Forum: London Hosts a Historic Gathering of Global Leaders at the 4th Global Business Excellence Gala

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Global Business Excellence Gala, convened by AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy and Islamic Chamber for Halal Services , affiliated with Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, marked a landmark gathering of global business leaders, visionary thinkers, policymakers, and innovators — bringing together some of the most influential changemakers shaping the future of industries worldwide. A convergence point where executives meet to connect, invest, and lead new global opportunities, the Gala served as a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and impact, reinforcing London's position as a global hub for international business leadership.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Ali Addarrat, Chairman of the Libyan Foreign Bank and H.E. Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy and Director of the Islamic Chamber of Halal Services

During his speech, H.E. Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy and Director of the Islamic Chamber of Halal Services, emphasised that this event represents the first official gala hosted by the organisation. He highlighted the Forum's commitment to transforming this initiative into a truly global gala dinner that brings together leading business figures from around the world — not only in London. He added that a dedicated identity for the Gala has been developed to reflect its ambition and future direction.

H.E. Mr. Khalawi also addressed the vision behind the multiple events, including the gala dinner and the international halal receptions. He explained that this approach is rooted in the Islamic concept of diversity and the Qur'anic principle of litaʿārafū — "getting to know one another." He stressed that this concept is not merely a tool for building business relationships but a human value and an end in itself, fostering deeper connections and mutual understanding across cultures and communities.

He expressed his pride in hosting three major state-owned institutions that play a vital role in advancing the global halal industry and Islamic economy: the Halal Products Development Company (a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund), the Libyan Foreign Bank, and Türkiye's Halkbank through its Islamic finance subsidiary. He noted that the presence of such institutions reflects a significant shift in global perceptions of the halal sector and strengthens the Forum's ability to host international events that attract distinguished leaders and experts.

In his address, H.E. Mr. Mohammed Ali Addarrat, Chairman of the Libyan Foreign Bank, expressed his appreciation for being part of a gathering that stands apart from traditional conferences and economic summits. He affirmed that this summit holds a special place in the bank's strategic vision, connecting professional engagement with a greater purpose. He extended his gratitude to AlBaraka Forum, acknowledging the legacy established over four decades ago by the Late Sheikh Saleh Kamel — a legacy that continues to guide institutions shaping the Islamic economy today. He further emphasised that the essence of Islamic economics lies in collective success, sustainability, and ethical governance, noting that these concepts should be reflected not only in ESG frameworks but also in global credit rating methodologies.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Ali Addarrat called for greater engagement with policymakers to address legislative gaps that prevent millions of Muslims worldwide from accessing halal and Islamic financial services. He concluded by reaffirming that this gathering — and events such as the Halal Forum — serve as a source of renewed energy and commitment, reminding all participants that advancing Islamic economics is not a project with a beginning and an end, but a lifelong mission rooted in purpose, responsibility, and shared progress.

During his remarks, H.E. Dr. Bilal Sucubaşı, Founder and General Manager of Halk Katılım Bankası, extended his sincere congratulations to the AlBaraka Forum and all distinguished participants who have long championed the advancement of Islamic finance. He expressed his honour in supporting and being part of this significant summit, noting its vital role in bringing global stakeholders together to strengthen the Islamic economic ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Bilal Sucubaşı highlighted that Halk Katılım is still at the early stages of its journey, yet firmly committed to offering a solid, trustworthy, and ethically grounded alternative within the financial sector. He explained that the bank's model integrates Türkiye's longstanding experience in conventional banking with innovative digital solutions, enabling Halk Katılım to make a meaningful contribution to the country's participation finance landscape while promoting principles that prioritise the real economy.

During the Gala, H.E. Mr. Yousef Khalawi, honoured the Gala's key sponsors — Halk Katılım Bankası, Libyan Foreign Bank — for their support in making the event possible. He presented them with tokens of appreciation, thanking them for their partnership and their continued contribution to advancing the global Islamic economy.

In a warm gesture, H.E. Dr. Bilal Sucubaşı, presented a special token of appreciation to H.E. Mr. Yousef Khalawi for his leadership and efforts in organising the event. The recognition highlighted the bank's appreciation for his vision and the role he plays in uniting leading institutions across the Islamic finance landscape.

Adding to the prominence of the evening, the Gala was honoured by the attendance of H.E. Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the İlim Yayma Foundation in Istanbul; H.E. Ambassador O. Koray Ertaş, Turkish Ambassador to the United Kingdom; H.E. Taha Ayhan, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF); H.E. Dr. Umar Oseni, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Arbitration Centre; and Sir Iqbal Abdul Karim Mussa Sacranie OBE, Chairman of Muslim Trade Forum, UK. Their presence, alongside a distinguished group of policymakers, senior executives, investors, visionary entrepreneurs, and representatives of chambers of commerce from across the world, reflected the growing international engagement with the Islamic economic landscape.

The event was proudly sponsored by Halk Katılım as the Official Gala Sponsor, the Libyan Foreign Bank as the Platinum Sponsor, and the Halal Products Development Company as the Exclusive Strategic Partner — all of whom played a vital role in elevating the success and global relevance of this year's gathering.

