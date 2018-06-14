The Alberleen Group Adds Bryan L. Kobel as Managing Director, Investment Banking and Capital Markets

"We are pleased that Bryan Kobel has joined The Alberleen Group platform," said Jolyne Caruso, CEO of The Alberleen Group. "Bryan will expand Alberleen's healthcare practice and will also serve in a newly created role as Head of Capital Markets, working across our banking platform to expand our services to private companies seeking access to public markets and institutional capital sources."

"The Alberleen Group's unique structure, access to family offices and focus on Impact investing across multiple verticals made this a compelling opportunity to assist the firm in its next phase of growth," commented Mr. Kobel. "I am looking forward to working with the Alberleen team to further leverage their strong track record in lower to middle market M&A and financings and to expand the firm's business working with promising companies in the Healthcare & Life Sciences sector."

About The Alberleen Group

The Alberleen Group, headquartered in New York, is an investment and merchant banking firm that provides advisory services and customized financing solutions to middle market companies. Through its investment division, the firm sources, structures and co-invests alongside family office clients in both traditional and impact direct investments.

