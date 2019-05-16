The Albers Group and Sodius Corp. announce partnership to accelerate model-based systems engineering (MBSE) transformation for defense and aerospace markets.

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albers Group ( www.thealbersgroup.com ), a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and leading US Department of Defense service provider for accelerating the adoption of model-based systems engineering (MBSE), today announces a partnership with Sodius Corp. ( www.sodius.com ) to expand The Albers Group's ability to help its customers navigate the MBSE transformation.

The Albers Group and Sodius Corp. have formed an exclusive partnership that significantly enhances The Albers Group's ability to lead programs to establish a common MBSE foundation by migrating and integrating models from Rhapsody and Rational Software Architecture into the Cameo / NoMagic tool base – a common toolset being adopted by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and other defense organizations and programs.

Understanding that the migration and integration of large and complex UML and SysML models requires its proven competence, The Albers Group uses Sodius Corp. tools to perform initial model migrations to assess the benefits of long-term integration of MBSE model bases. When programs mobilize to realize these benefits, The Albers Group designs sustainable, repeatable, supported processes based on those tools to keep critical model bases synchronized, verified, and validated.

Jim Albers, Chief Systems Engineer of The Albers Group, emphasizes that "establishing a common, integrated MBSE foundation is a critical stage in attaining long-term sustainable success with MBSE, producing the accelerated development cycles and higher quality that effective MBSE entails. The Sodius Corp. model translation and migration technology allow us to establish that foundation for our customers independent of their chosen toolset."

Thomas Capelle, President of Sodius, Corp., stresses the value that The Albers Group provides for its defense and aerospace customer base: "The Albers Group provides the customer relationships, advanced competence, and deep understanding of MBSE model integration that makes our technology practical and usable. The Albers Group is able to design customized processes that employ our tools to the greatest effect for programs under pressure to deliver on accelerated schedules."

The Albers Group is a Texas Corporation based in McKinney, Texas. As a cleared Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with diverse engineering capabilities, and a highly-skilled workforce, The Albers Group offers a myriad of high-end services for defense and aerospace customers. The Albers Group is growing rapidly as its customers rely more and more on its MBSE expertise.

Sodius Corp. delivers the ability to integrate engineering information from system requirements models to the delivered bill of materials, including embedded software. This enables engineers to spend less time on non-value-added work and more time creating value for their businesses. The integration between systems and software opens up possibilities and visibility for compliance, exchange, traceability, sharing, and formal review.

Contacts for more information:

John Albers, CEO The Albers Group

jalbers@thealbersgroup.com

Jeff Pilato, Chief Strategy Officer Sodius-Willert

jpilato@sodius.com

SOURCE Sodius

Related Links

http://www.sodius.com

