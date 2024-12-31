The Album the Music Industry Has Been Practically Begging For (For 25 Years) "Frank Songs, My Way," a Swinging Frank Sinatra Tribute by Chicago Crooner Frank Lamphere, Is Set For Release

Available on Valentine's Day 2025, traditional pop singer Lamphere's album of entirely different versions of Frank Sinatra recorded standards, is bound to leave a long-lasting impression on the beloved genre.

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional pop singer Frank Lamphere (LAM-fear) on February 14, 2025, will release a new album "Frank Songs, My Way" (more than three years in the making). The recording is a new high point in a music career that has included four studio albums and thousands of performances across the US.

Frank Songs, My Way - Traditional pop singer Frank Lamphere's 15 song tribute to Frank Sinatra Traditional pop-jazz singer Frank Lamphere

Not a pure jazz album, nor the too common Frank Sinatra "copycat" record, but Lamphere's original brand of Rat Pack Jazz (a musical "bridge" connecting pop & jazz). Lamphere understands and agrees with many Sinatra aficionados, that "Frank" is a genre, all its own. "Hey, what are you listening to?" Response "Listening to some Frank." This project began with the premise that nobody could equal, let alone surpass, the quality of Frank Sinatra's beloved recordings. To not invite comparisons, this Frank took a group of mostly well-known "Frank Songs" and along with his top-notch musical colleagues, crafted fresh interpretations for them. Author-jazz historian Scott Yanow wrote, "He avoids copying him and, while many of these standards are closely associated with Sinatra, Lamphere comes up with fresh interpretations that uplift the material."

My Way is the album's opening track and is like no previous version. Unlike the Sinatra hit, this version is a finger-snapping, mid-tempo swinger, with trumpet and sax. Similarly, Fly Me To The Moon bears little resemblance to the iconic Sinatra version. It was recorded as an uptempo jazz waltz and features solos by former Count Basie Band saxman Eric Schneider and acclaimed pianist Jeremy Kahn. Stellar guitarist Dan McIntyre who worked for Frank Sinatra Jr and currently on tour with Mark Tremonti, plays on all but one track. On That's Life, The Shadow Of Your Smile and others, McIntyre demonstrates why he is a first-call guitarist in this setting. Other tracks include a bluesy Drinking Again, a brief Count Basie-like I've Got You Under My Skin, Strangers In the Night becomes a late-night ballad and a fast-paced version of Just In Time.

Lamphere has made a career of performing pop music from the generation before his own. Frank states, "Even though I listened to the Top 40 as a kid, for whatever reason, from about sixth grade on, this became my music." He also readily admits that had he recorded this album earlier in his career, he may not have been capable of doing "much" that hadn't already been done with these popular songs. Lamphere's signature swinging style is abundant on these melodies. His vocal lines are crisp, strong and imbue a sense of realness. The album was made primarily over two sessions at Crystall Recorders Studio in October of 2021. The time was right! In fact, Chicago Jazz Magazine writes, "This could be one of the best Frank Sinatra tribute albums ever."

Lamphere's music brand Rat Pack Jazz was conceived in the early 2000s. In addition to the music business, he is a successful deck builder-contractor. He started his A-Affordable Decks in 1992. Happily married, with a couple of children, his music career highlights include four studio albums (the latest Now THAT'S Amore! in 2023), steadies at top jazz clubs in Chicago, headlining numerous Rat Pack tributes and Italian fests across the country, corporate gigs from Las Vegas to New York. Lamphere's original song I Never Forgot from his 2012 CD "Frank Swings" was featured prominently in the award-winning film Theresa Is a Mother. Prolific in the recording studio over the last several years, Frank has been utilizing the great jazz talent in Chicago and has recorded two more albums, one of these dedicated to the songs of Dean Martin. Lamphere is available for musical performance nationwide.

