The Alcatel JOY TAB™ Comes to the U.S. as an Affordable 4G LTE-Enabled Family Companion

"Many families need a device that will keep them connected to every aspect of their digital life and help manage the multimedia experience for the entire household," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication, North America. "The Alcatel JOY TAB gives you the features your entire family wants in a lightweight and portable tablet without a premium price tag."

Search What You Speak and See

Google Assistant, a hands-free voice recognition service, comes included with Android 9 Pie on the Alcatel JOY TAB. This personal assistant is capable of managing hundreds of tasks and services, all of which are easily accessible by just asking. Google Assistant can now help you get things done and find answers about a wide range of things, such as the day's news, the weather, sports scores or traffic conditions.

Google Lens turns your camera into a learning tool that can search Google for most anything you take a picture of. Learn more about that prominent landmark you're curious about, translate a sign in another language, or find the name of that flower you pass by every day through an image search.

Closer to Your Entertainment

Acting as a one-stop shop for video streaming, CloserTV gathers all of your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, cable and satellite TV, all in one place. Simply log in to your favorite providers, search for the titles you want to watch, and view available content across all your services through the Alcatel-exclusive app. You can cast your favorite show onto your smart TV or view it directly on your tablet, and the JOY TAB comes equipped with a built-in infrared (IR) blaster which turns your tablet into a remote control for your TV.

The Alcatel JOY TAB is powered by a 4,080mAh battery, capable of providing 8.5 hours of video streaming over Wi-Fi or 8 hours over LTE, so your tablet can keep up with uninterrupted streaming, reading, and gaming.

Safe on the Eyes

The Alcatel JOY TAB also comes with a blue light filter called Night Light. By reducing blue light, Night Light helps to relieve visual fatigue and offers optimized brightness and tonality in the most extreme lighting conditions, at day and night.

The Alcatel JOY TAB will be available as a T-Mobile exclusive at stores and online in October with availability at Metro by T-Mobile later to follow. For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit us.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

1 Based on IDC Mobile Phone Tracker – Q1 2019

SOURCE Alcatel

Related Links

http://www.tclcom.com

