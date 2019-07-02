The Alesco Group of Companies Announces the Addition of Exact Data

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alesco is pleased to announce that Exact Data is joining the Alesco group of companies, including Alesco Data, Statlistics and Response Solutions, effective June 28, 2019. The combined entities create the leading provider of omni-channel consumer and B2B customer acquisition solutions to retail, agency and wholesale customers.

Larry Organ, new Alesco CEO, states its companies will continue to operate as independent sales organizations while leveraging best-in-class shared technology platforms, development resources and data assets.

"Adding Exact Data to the Alesco group allows us to dramatically increase the value we deliver to a broader range of clients, while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their customer acquisition strategies," says Paul Theriot, Alesco President.

For more information, email info@alesco.com.

About Alesco

Founded in 2001, Alesco (www.alesco.com) is a privately-held diversified marketing services organization. Their portfolio of companies specialize in machine learning analytics, data compilation and curation, data management, data brokerage and digital marketing services. The organization's consultative and iterative approach helps clients solve problems, overcome obstacles and capitalize on opportunities.

