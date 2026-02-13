The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust Names a New Director to The Nemours Foundation Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, which for 90 years has supported and advanced its charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, today announced the election of a new Director to The Nemours Foundation Board. The Nemours Foundation is the governing body that oversees Nemours Children's Health. Joining the Board is Betty Chu, MD, MBA, FACOG, and currently the Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Advocate Health located in Charlotte, NC.

Dr. Betty Chu

"Betty is a distinguished and respected professional who will bring a broad base of knowledge and expertise around clinical and hospital operations, policy and advocacy paired with a deep commitment to academic and research development to the Nemours Board that complements the knowledge and skills of our existing Directors," said Thomas G. Kuntz, Chairman of Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust.

James S. Hunt, Chair of The Nemours Foundation Board of Directors, welcomed Dr. Chu to the Board on behalf of his fellow directors.

"The collective insight and commitment to excellence of our Board will be invaluable as we advance our mission, strengthen the organization, and continue our work to create the healthiest generations of children."

Dr. Betty Chu brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical care, health system administration, and governance oversight. A nationally recognized healthcare leader, she contributes a comprehensive understanding of quality and safety performance, strategic planning, and policy engagement that supports Nemours Children's Health's mission and long‑term organizational objectives with a strong commitment to advancing pediatric health and health equity.

About Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust

The Trustees and staff of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust act as loyal stewards of Alfred I. duPont's legacy through prudent financial management and faithfulness to his mission, and by advancing his mission appropriately through the Trust's charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation. Learn more at https://alfrediduponttrust.org/

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two freestanding children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing Whole Child Health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website with health information written for parents, kids and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

