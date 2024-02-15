The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust Names New Directors to The Nemours Foundation Board

The Nemours Foundation

15 Feb, 2024, 10:36 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, which for almost 90 years has supported and advanced its charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, today announced the election of three new Directors to The Nemours Foundation Board. The Nemours Foundation is the governing body that oversees Nemours Children's Health. Joining the Board are Cindy Bertrando, Chief Financial Officer of the National MS Society, Delaware County, Pa.; Ed Karlovich, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (UPMC), Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Judy Titera, Former Chief Privacy Officer USAA, Venice, Fla.

"These exemplary professionals bring a broad base of business, academic medicine, and risk management expertise to the Nemours Board that complements the knowledge and skills of our existing Board of Directors," said Hugh M. Durden, Chairman of Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust. "I am excited about the contributions that Cindy, Ed, and Judy will make to the continued growth of Nemours Children's Health and its vision for creating the healthiest generations of children."

Cindy Bertrando is a senior finance leader with extensive experience in audit, financing deals, mergers and acquisitions, financial transformation, and business development. She is steeped in strategy and execution and currently serves as CFO of the National MS Society, responsible for ensuring the financial stability of this $150M national organization. Cindy also leads the annual budget process and manages the Finance, Investment, and Audit Committees of the National Board of Directors.

Ed Karlovich recently retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UPMC, a $28B healthcare provider and insurance enterprise, supporting innovative care delivery models, physician partnerships, affiliation strategies, and organization redesign. His financial leadership responsibilities at UPMC included oversight of UPMC's free-standing, 315-bed Children's Hospital, rated as a Top 10 children's hospital by US News & World Report.

Judy Titera is an experienced board director and risk professional, currently serving on the Board and Audit Committee for Mitsui Sumitomo Transverse Insurance and serves on the Advisory Board for private equity-held RadarFirst, a SaaS-based incident response management platform. Most recently, Judy held the position of Chief Privacy Oﬃcer at USAA, where she was responsible for all risk and compliance activities associated with the design, development, and operations of the enterprise information privacy program and operational excellence, along with ensuring close alignment with cybersecurity teams and requirements.

Completing his term on The Nemours Foundation Board of Directors is Rick Walsh, Chairman and CEO of the Knob Hill Companies. "Nemours is extremely grateful to Rick for his more than 12 years of service to Nemours Children's as a member of our inaugural Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida, Florida Board of Managers and more recently, The Nemours Foundation Board," said Durden. "We are deeply grateful for his many contributions."

About Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust 
The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization created by philanthropist Alfred Irénée duPont in 1935. The duPont Trust is devoted to supporting the trust's sole charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation for the benefit of Nemours Children's Health and the Nemours Estate. The Trust is one of America's most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare. Since 1935, the Trust has provided funding to its primary beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, for the care and treatment of children primarily in Delaware and Florida and has helped hundreds of thousands of sick children find health and new hope for the future, regardless of ability to pay. Learn more at https://alfrediduponttrust.org/.

About Nemours Children's Health      
Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

SOURCE The Nemours Foundation

