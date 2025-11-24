The algorithm wants your soul, RHEI wants to elevate your art

RHEI unveils subscription-based Core tier of AI "Dream Team" with powerful new skills for creators, available in 10 languages

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Made , a new platform developed by RHEI that serves as a personalized creative dream team for creators, is launching worldwide today. In an era where over half of creators are burning out from the relentless demands of content production, fan engagement, and platform algorithms, Made steps in to solve a critical problem: elevating human creativity with a highly skilled agentic team.

The platform provides a personalized, proactive AI teammate for every part of the creative process, from strategy to day-to-day creative executions, freeing creators to focus on their unique vision and craft. Made is not about replacing human creativity, but elevating it so creators can grow faster, create smarter, and connect more deeply with their fans.

The Made platform is built on the belief that a creator's energy is a finite resource that should be directed towards their unique vision. Creators are often forced to wear multiple hats, from editor to community manager to business strategist, that take them away from their craft. Made introduces a "dream team" of AI agents that understand a creator's tone, audience, and content, anticipating needs and offering solutions before they are even asked.

RHEI has had tremendous success working with enterprise clients, leveraging Made as a managed solution to deliver premium content at scale. This has enabled the creation of tens of thousands of high-quality pieces of multi-variate content distributed across multiple channels generating billions of views, offering audiences tailored premium experiences aligned with their passions and interests. RHEI partners with leading enterprises such as Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Warner Music, helping them drive impactful results, with revenues growing from 400% to over 1,200% across their channels.

Today, the company is bringing this same powerful solution to creators everywhere, empowering them to scale their output and democratize creativity by making premium content creation accessible to all. Made is personalized, proactive, and designed to be effortless. It is adaptive to a creator's unique style, voice, and vision, actively and intelligently surfacing ideas, insights, and opportunities. The platform is also built to start working immediately based on the creator's content and audience data, getting better over time as the creator uses the platform.

What if you could get back to being a creator? Imagine a creator who never has to face the blank page alone, who wakes up to new ideas, polished strategies, and ready-to-publish content aligned with their unique voice. Imagine your community growing overnight, nurtured by a partner who engages your fans with your unique voice and empathy. Imagine possessing the strategic power of a global studio, yet retaining the soul and freedom of an independent artist. This isn't the future of creation; it's the present. RHEI built the dream team to handle everything. Welcome to Made.

This initial launch of the platform's Core subscription includes a trio of specialized agents designed to tackle the most common challenges faced by creators with many more additional skills added since the launch of closed Beta in Feb 2025:

Milo, The Creative Director: Milo acts as a creative collaborator, helping creators go from initial concept to publish-ready content. He eliminates creative block by generating and developing new video ideas, researching trends, and creating optimized metadata, titles, and thumbnails tailored to a creator's unique voice and audience.

Milo acts as a creative collaborator, helping creators go from initial concept to publish-ready content. He eliminates creative block by generating and developing new video ideas, researching trends, and creating optimized metadata, titles, and thumbnails tailored to a creator's unique voice and audience. Zara, The Community Manager: Zara focuses on building and nurturing a thriving community. She analyzes audience sentiment, drafts authentic comment replies, and identifies superfans, allowing creators to engage meaningfully without spending hours in the comments section, deepening the creator-fan relationship.

Zara focuses on building and nurturing a thriving community. She analyzes audience sentiment, drafts authentic comment replies, and identifies superfans, allowing creators to engage meaningfully without spending hours in the comments section, deepening the creator-fan relationship. Amie, The Relationship Manager: Amie serves as a direct line to the Made platform, providing a seamless experience by handling bug reports and feature requests. By giving creators a voice in the platform's development, Amie ensures Made continuously evolves to meet the ever-changing needs of the creator community.

While these three agents are leading the launch, the platform is designed to evolve, with more specialized agents coming soon, with skills ranging from production and distribution to rights management and strategic insights.

"We're standing at the edge of a creative renaissance," said Shahrzad Rafati, Founder and CEO of RHEI. "The question isn't whether AI will replace creativity, it's how it will expand it. With Made, we're not automating art, we're amplifying the human spirit behind it. Technology should serve imagination, not the other way around. This is about restoring the balance between scale and soul, giving every creator the freedom to dream bigger and create without limits."

Made is a product from RHEI, a tech company with over two decades building solutions for creators, artists, and media companies to scale their audiences and revenue. The company works with over 7,000 customers, including thousands of the world's most prominent content creators as well as leading media and music companies like Sony Pictures, Warner Music Group, Paramount Skydance, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, PBS, and more.

About RHEI:

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. www.rhei.com

SOURCE RHEI Creations Corp