The Alkaline Water Company Initiates Strategic Market Enhancement Plan Beginning with OTC Markets Level 2 Quote Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced it has upgraded its services with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") to provide Level 2 Quote Data to the public. This enhancement represents the first step in a series of strategic initiatives planned for the coming weeks.

The Company has successfully implemented Level 2 quote services, providing shareholders with real-time, two-sided complete quotes and orderbook data through the Company's landing page with OTC Markets. This upgrade demonstrates the Company's commitment to market transparency and shareholder communication.

"We are excited to announce this upgrade to Level 2 quote services, which represents a significant enhancement in market transparency for our shareholders," said Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Level 2 data provides real-time visibility into the complete order book, showing all bid and ask prices along with the size of pending orders at each price level. This upgrade aligns with our broader strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value and transparency."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it is finalizing its comprehensive application package for uplisting to the OTCQB, including the Form 15c211 and other required documentation. The Company anticipates submitting this package to OTC Markets by early February 2025.

"The implementation of Level 2 quote services, combined with our preparations for OTCQB uplisting, represents important steps in our commitment to building long-term shareholder value," continued Wright. "We look forward to sharing additional updates on our progress in the coming weeks as we execute our strategic plan to reestablish The Alkaline Water Company as a dominant force in the alkaline water space."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Specifically regarding our planned application to the OTCQB, there can be no assurance that the Company will be approved for uplisting by OTC Markets, or that, if approved, such uplisting will result in increased liquidity or market visibility. The approval process involves meeting various qualifying criteria, and the Company's ability to meet and maintain these requirements cannot be guaranteed. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.