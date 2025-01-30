The Alkaline Water Company Names Two Independent Directors as Part of OTCQB Uplisting Initiative

SCOTTSDALE,Ariz. , Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today names Ronald M. Miller and John F. Arminio as its independent directors to its Board of Directors that will be appointed as part of the OTCQB uplisting initiative.

The Company will be finalizing its application with OTCQB with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") in early February. The announcement of the two directors represents a key step in the Company's efforts to uplist to the OTCQB as it moves forward with its business plans. The Company will keep its public shareholders advised as to these material events as they occur, and the appropriate supplemental filings are completed with OTC Markets.

Ronald M. Miller, President and Director of Discount Print USA, Inc., a public quoted issuer, has over forty years of experience in the printing and publishing industry. He has printed and published both educational books and educational programs starting in 1976, and since produced more than thirty educational series programs for use in educational settings across the country. His first book publication was called "The American Dream: Shadow and Substance," a collector's pictorial of America's first 200 years. In 1977, he went on to publish another book; "The Gambia".

John F. Arminio, former President of Hudson International, brings significant business and financial acumen to the Board. Mr. Arminio's educational background includes an MS in Real Estate Investment/Development from New York University and a BS in Finance from Fordham University, providing valuable expertise in financial markets and business development.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Arminio and Mr. Miller to our Board of Directors as we prepare for the next phase of our growth," said Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Their extensive business experience will be invaluable as we rebuild our presence across all trade channels and work to become a dominant force in the alkaline water space. These appointments, along with our preparations for OTCQB uplisting, represent important steps in bringing the country's best-tasting alkaline waters back to consumers nationwide."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Specifically regarding our planned uplisting to OTCQB, there can be no assurance that the Company will be approved for uplisting by OTC Markets. The approval process involves meeting various qualifying criteria, including but not limited to, corporate governance standards, financial requirements, and ongoing disclosure obligations. The Company's ability to meet and maintain these requirements cannot be guaranteed. Additionally, even if approved, such uplisting may not result in increased liquidity or market visibility. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

5524 North 51st Avenue Ste. 100

Glendale , Arizona 85301

Website: www.thealkalinewaterco.com

SOURCE The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.