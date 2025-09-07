The All-Electric Force of Attraction: Introducing Lucid Gravity to Europe

Lucid's new all-electric SUV at IAA Mobility in Munich: Adventure has a new center of gravity.

Lucid Gravity delivers a compelling blend of versatility, space, comfort, performance, and range without compromise.

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring 1 with up to 748 kilometers of combined range (WLTP) enabled by Lucid's next-generation proprietary EV tech – developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid.

with up to 748 kilometers of combined range (WLTP) enabled by Lucid's next-generation proprietary EV tech – developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid. Lucid Gravity offers the versatility of a sophisticated full-size three-row SUV – with space for up to seven adults or families to ride in comfort with all their gear.

The all-new vehicle adds up to 400 km of range in 14 minutes.

Now available to order in Europe , with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2026.

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, will unveil its all-new Lucid Gravity SUV at IAA Mobility in Munich, marking its official debut in the European market and celebrating its German premiere. Available initially in Gravity Grand Touring trim, this all-electric premium SUV pairs full-size, three-row versatility, and remarkable efficiency with sports car-like performance, delivering everything today's consumers want in a vehicle – without compromise. The Gravity Grand Touring model is ready to order starting today via the Lucid website or at any Lucid Studio, with customer deliveries beginning in early 2026. As a second trim, Lucid Gravity Touring2 will be available for order later.

Offering the versatility of a sophisticated full-size three-row SUV – with space for up to seven adults or families to ride in comfort with all their gear – Lucid Gravity manages to combine this with impressive performance and driving dynamics. With up to 748 kilometers of combined range (WLTP) for Gravity Grand Touring and blistering-fast charging that can add up to 400 kilometers in just 14 minutes, it delivers efficient electric performance like few others on the market. Lucid Gravity is engineered for the distinctive demands of European roads – from unrestricted Autobahn sections to narrow Alpine switchbacks.

"With Lucid Gravity, we set out to create an SUV that redefines what's possible - not just in range and performance, but in how effortlessly it fits into everyday life," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "It's a true driver's vehicle, blending comfort, space, dynamic poise, and efficiency. The launch in Europe marks a major milestone for our brand and for electric mobility across the continent. Lucid Gravity is designed to exceed expectations, and we're proud to open orders for Gravity Grand Touring - a premium SUV built to meet the unique demands of European roads and lifestyles, without compromise."

Space, Performance, and Efficiency – without Compromise

Gravity Grand Touring comes in at 617 kW (839 PS/pk/ch/hk) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.6 seconds. A 123 kWh battery unlocks incredible range: It offers a combined range (WLTP) of up to 748 kilometers with a consumption of 18.2 kWh/100 km (when equipped with 20"/21" wheels).

Gravity Grand Touring comes standard with an aluminum-intensive chassis and single-chamber air suspension to deliver a smooth, comfortable ride on any road – and even when the pavement ends and the trail begins. Owners who want even more capability can opt for the available Dynamic Handling Package with its triple-chamber air suspension and active rear wheel steering, which cuts the turning circle to 11.7 meters for easy handling. An optional towing package equips Lucid Gravity Grand Touring with a generous towing capability of up to 2,500 kg.3

Gravity's clean-sheet platform unlocks up to 3,398 liters of cargo volume with the rear seats folded flat and still provides 780 liters behind the third row when all seven seats are in use. A 230-liter frunk adds another additional separate space – not only for storage, but also for seating while parked. Sliding second-row seats integrate tray tables, USB-C ports, and a 230-V outlet, that turn the cabin into a mobile lounge or workspace.

Charge, Connect, and Travel Responsibly

To enable class-leading charging performance, Lucid has engineered an innovative 926-Volt architecture for the Gravity that includes a patented solution to ensure full compatibility with legacy charging stations. At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity sustains a robust charging curve for longer, adding up to 400 kilometers in just 14 minutes.

Style Meets Effortless, Human-Centric User Experience

Inside, a floating 34-inch 6K OLED display arcs around the driver, paired with a horizontal pilot panel, and an optional augmented-reality head-up display. Lucid UX 3.0 brings contextual shortcuts and profile-based settings while over-the-air software updates guarantee continuous upgrades to Lucid's state-of-the-art user experience.

Lucid and NVIDIA: Collaboration for advanced driver-assistance systems

As Lucid Gravity makes its European debut, it brings with it the next generation of intelligent mobility through DreamDrive™ 2 - Lucid's advanced driver-assistance system now standard on all models. Designed to elevate safety and comfort without replacing the driver, DreamDrive™ 2 and its Premium and Pro tiers offer a comprehensive suite of features including 3D Surround View Monitoring, Adaptive Lane Biasing, and future-ready capabilities like Hands-Free Drive Assist. At the heart of this innovation is Lucid's collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform and safety-certified DriveOS to deliver real-time sensor fusion, seamless over-the-air updates, and the computational power needed for functionally safe, secure driving that scales to higher levels of autonomy.

Pricing & Availability

Germany

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Europe, with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. Pricing starts at 116,900 Euros in Germany, with leasing options from 1,169 Euros4 incl. VAT per month.

Lucid Gravity Touring will be available for order soon, with pricing starting at 99,900 Euros in Germany.

Netherlands

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Europe, with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. Pricing starts at 119,900 Euros in Netherlands.

Lucid Gravity Touring will be available for order soon, with pricing starting at 102,900 Euros in Netherlands.

Switzerland

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Europe, with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. Pricing starts at CHF 125,900 in Switzerland.

Lucid Gravity Touring will be available for order soon, with pricing starting at CHF 108,900 in Switzerland.

Norway

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Europe, with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. Pricing starts at NOK 1,249,000 in Norway.

Lucid Gravity Touring will be available for order soon, with pricing starting at NOK 1,049,000 in Norway.

Tech Specifications

Model / Stats Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Combined Range WLTP 712 - 748 km Max. Power 617 kW (839 PS/pk/ch/hk) Max. Torque 1,232 Nm Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h 3.6 s Top Speed (km/h) 250 Battery Capacity (kWh) 123 Energy Consumption (kWh/100km) 18.2 - 19.1 Charging -Max. Power (kW) -Max. Voltage (V) -Max. Speed 400 926 400 km in 14 minutes Max. Roof Load (kg) 95 Max. Towing Capacity (kg) 2,500 Dimensions Height: 1,658 mm / Width (with mirrors folded): 2,195 mm

(2,000 mm) / Length: 5,035 mm / Wheelbase: 3,035 mm

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

High-resolution images of Lucid Gravity are available here: https://media.lucidmotors.com/en/lucid-gravity-press-kit

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

