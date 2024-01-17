The All-Inclusive Summer Vacation Meets Unmatched Luxury at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

The seven-week long event, Summer Like Heaven, will make its striking debut highlighting luxury amenities, guest chefs and exclusive entertainment

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, a go-to destination for travelers seeking thrill and relaxation, is gearing up to host the first ever multi-week Summer Like Heaven event. Hosted in the adults-only section of the resort, Heaven, this summer event will be a recurring wonder spanning seven weeks – June 24 to August 11. Summer Like Heaven promises an unforgettable experience for guests seeking a luxurious and entertaining summer getaway.

Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

During this seven week event, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in exclusive activities ranging from private parties and entertainment to special spa rates and fitness classes. Summer Like Heaven will host a myriad of guest chefs and mixologists each week to spruce up the resort's restaurant and bar menus bringing a fresh spin to the gastronomic experience within the all-inclusive offerings.

Guests who book their stay at the Heaven side of the hotel will automatically be granted access to countless Summer Like Heaven activations. These elevated events include private beach clubs, bubbly brunches, yoga classes, and an opportunity to participate in a guest chef dinner at Awaken Your Senses, the resort's multi sensory dining experience.

"With every passing year, travelers look for a bigger and better summer vacation. Guests want amazing food, they want exclusivity and an unbeatable scenery with adventure. Summer Like Heaven brings all those amazing qualities to one locale," adds Ash Tembe, vice president of sales and marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "Summer of 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya will be one our guests won't forget."

Summer Like Heaven seamlessly blends luxury and entertainment; catering to guests with different vacation goals.Those seeking a gastronomic escape can revel in the wide array of delectable dishes that cater to every palate, while those looking to revitalize their mind and body can count on unwinding at the spa, or participating in guided yoga and fitness classes.

Whether it's lounging by the pool or dancing the night away at one of the vibrant parties, Summer Like Heaven provides guests the perfect ingredients to have an unforgettable vacation – letting summer tell their story.

For more information on Summer Like Heaven and to reserve your stay, visit hardrockhotels.com/riviera-maya or call 1-855-537-4603.

About Hard Rock®:

