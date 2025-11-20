The all-new 2026 Audi Q3 sets a new benchmark with best-in-class performance, and upper-luxury levels of tech and refinement

The Audi Q3 receives a dynamic, more emotional, exterior design language paired with a spacious interior with more storage and technology

Best-in-class acceleration of 5.5 seconds delivers an engaging drive with best-in-class 255 horsepower 2.0L TFSI four-cylinder gas engine paired to a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America announced today pricing and full specifications for the all-new 2026 Q3, its entry SUV model and one of the brand's best-selling products. As a well-established bestseller in the Audi line-up for more than ten years, the third generation Q3 represents a leap forward from the model it replaces. The all-new car is full of class-above features, the latest Audi infotainment and ADAS technologies, and benefits from best-in-class acceleration and driving dynamics that Audi owners have come to expect.

Audi Q3

The latest model was launched as part of the largest product initiative in the brand's history, the design of the all-new Q3 now aligns itself with other new models within the Audi portfolio. The new sheet metal has an even more emotional design; underscoring the performance found in the brand's new SUV entry, while also referencing design language found in larger Audi products launched over the last 18 months, including the A5, A6, A6 e-tron, Q5 and Q6 e-tron model families.

For more information, full technical specifications, pricing, photos and video content, please visit Media.AudiUSA.com.

