The All-New HONOR X8 is coming soon with HONOR RAM Turbo that promises to be a game-changer in the industry

Apart from the HONOR RAM Turbo function, the HONOR X8 is equipped with an exceptional and impressive array of high-end features which reflect HONOR's pursuit to continuously raise the bar for smart devices and strive to bring the best cutting-edge technology to users across the Middle East Region and the world.

Available in three eye-catching colors, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black, HONOR X8 will be start pre-order with exciting gifts from 17th to 23rd on KSA and UAE.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities for Capturing the Beauty of Night

The 64MP Main Camera boasts an ultra-clear shooting experience. Housing four different camera lenses including a 64MP Rear camera, Wide Angle Camera, Macro Camera, and Depth Camera, HONOR X8 allows users to unleash their creativity when shooting a range of different scenarios ranging from landscape, nightlife, portrait, close-up shots, selfies, and more.

Capturing splendid memories at night can often be challenging, with cameras unable to snap the moment properly. Taking this into consideration, HONOR sets new expectations for smartphone photography with the launch of the HONOR X8. It has successfully managed to deliver powerful camera capabilities with the Super Night Mode feature that allows users to capture optimal images regardless of the dimly lit environment.

An Exquisite Display with Expansive View

The 6.7-inch screen of HONOR X8 features a 1.1mm super narrow bezel that delivers a superb 93.6% screen-to-body ratio for a wider viewing experience and vivid visuals with more on-screen information, whether reading, browsing, watching videos, or gaming. The HONOR FullView Display seamlessly blends with rounded edges, making the device comfortable to hold.

HONOR also manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions. With reduced emissions of harmful blue light along with flicker-free visuals, TÜV Rheinland certification ensures the display offers a high standard of eye care and that's why HONOR X8 is considered an extremely comfortable device to use even for long hours sessions.

Durable Battery Withstands All-Day Long

These incredible features are great but what about the battery, you may ask? With the popularization of apps like games and videos that consume huge amounts of power and for users on the go, HONOR X8 is curated to meet consumers' needs and their active lifestyles nowadays. It offers a remarkable battery life with its 4000mAh which can provide a full day of battery. It also boasts a 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge that can bring up 3 hours of video playback with a quick 10 minutes of charge, ensuring users can rapidly power the device without the stress of low battery alerts.

Futuristic Design Beyond Brilliance

All these advanced features are packed into a striking, fashion-forward aesthetic body that takes the concepts of premium design one step further. HONOR X8 is designed with absolute attention to detail using high-quality materials and components to combine the groundbreaking performance with a lightweight body. HONOR X8's 7.45mm ultra-slim body and 177g lightweight is exceptionally eye-catching with flat edges and rounded corners, it represents the thinnest and lightest mobile phone in this price segment and. At a weight as low as 177g, and results in a sleek form factor that's easy to hold comfortably without even sensing its existence while enjoying videos or in the heat of gaming.

