The All-New Movi™: An Easy Ergonomic Nester with Unmatched Customization

CYPRESS, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SitOnIt Seating has launched Movi, a new, exciting addition to its line of nesting chairs. Billed as "the last nester you'll ever need," Movi is a superior all-around chair that is comfortable with robust nesting abilities and the most flexibility in its class.
With 14 degrees of flex at the hip, Movi helps distribute pressure evenly across the back and seat for better, long-term support; in addition, built-in ergonomics allow for easy movement, making Movi a comfortable seater for users of all sizes. Discover a lightweight, sleek seating solution that allows for easy and spontaneous set up, quick break down, and fuss-free storage - anywhere.
"The workspace is constantly changing, and we really saw a need for a chair that could play multiple roles," says George Nicolaescu, Product Marketing Manager at SitOnIt Seating. "We think Movi is a chair that will complement a larger variety of spaces since it offers the comfort of a task chair in a compact form that can be easily stored."
Key Features:
- Ultimate Space Saver
Easier to nest and save space (up to 53%) thanks to a slim, lightweight frame.
- 14 Degrees of High Impact Flexing
Features the most flexibility in its class while providing continuous, movement-friendly back support.
- Customization for Days
Choose from 12 mesh colors, 3 back & frame colors, and thousands of textile options to complement any environment.
About SitOnIt Seating®
With the fastest lead time in the industry, SitOnIt Seating and IDEON offer high-quality seating solutions that combine award-winning design with intelligent ergonomics. From healthcare to higher education, we've been the go-to destination for built-to-order seating since 1996. Born and bred in California, all of our key collections are designed in-house and rigorously tested for quality control, strength and durability. We make customization easy—our user-friendly ChairBuilder® tool lets you design your dream chair with just a few clicks. With chairs, sofas and stools for every desk, space and environment, the possibilities are endless. Discover premium seating solutions—at a fraction of the price.
