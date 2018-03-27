The All-New Movi™: An Easy Ergonomic Nester with Unmatched Customization

With 14 degrees of flex at the hip, Movi helps distribute pressure evenly across the back and seat for better, long-term support; in addition, built-in ergonomics allow for easy movement, making Movi a comfortable seater for users of all sizes. Discover a lightweight, sleek seating solution that allows for easy and spontaneous set up, quick break down, and fuss-free storage - anywhere.

"The workspace is constantly changing, and we really saw a need for a chair that could play multiple roles," says George Nicolaescu, Product Marketing Manager at SitOnIt Seating. "We think Movi is a chair that will complement a larger variety of spaces since it offers the comfort of a task chair in a compact form that can be easily stored."

Key Features:

Ultimate Space Saver

Easier to nest and save space (up to 53%) thanks to a slim, lightweight frame.

Features the most flexibility in its class while providing continuous, movement-friendly back support.

Choose from 12 mesh colors, 3 back & frame colors, and thousands of textile options to complement any environment.

About SitOnIt Seating®

With the fastest lead time in the industry, SitOnIt Seating and IDEON offer high-quality seating solutions that combine award-winning design with intelligent ergonomics. From healthcare to higher education, we've been the go-to destination for built-to-order seating since 1996. Born and bred in California, all of our key collections are designed in-house and rigorously tested for quality control, strength and durability. We make customization easy—our user-friendly ChairBuilder® tool lets you design your dream chair with just a few clicks. With chairs, sofas and stools for every desk, space and environment, the possibilities are endless. Discover premium seating solutions—at a fraction of the price.

